Coronavirus: Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

As a result, the 35-year-old will miss his country's UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday, the federation said on its official website.

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Robert Pattinson The 34-year-old, best known for starring as sparkly vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, tested positive for COVID-19, pausing the production of his film The Batman just three days after it resumed. Pattinson, who also played Cedric Diggory in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, took on his latest role after Ben Affleck stepped down last year.

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson The wrestler-turned-movie star has become one of the latest A-List celebrities to contract COVID-19. In a video on Instagram, Johnson revealed that he, his wife and two young daughters have tested positive — adding that he'd had "a rough go" with symptoms. He also urged for people to stop "politicizing" the pandemic and to "wear your mask."

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Neymar The Brazilian football icon is one of three Paris Saint-Germain players to contract the virus, news agency AFP reported September 2. The outbreak at the club is believed to be linked to a holiday trip the team took to the Spanish island of Ibiza. Neymar later posted a picture on Instagram with his son, who also reportedly tested positive, reading: "Thank you for your messages. We're all fine!"

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Usain Bolt Running legend Usain Bolt tested positive just days after holding a party to celebrate his 34th birthday in late August. The record-holder for the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints said he'd gone into quarantine but that he wasn't exhibiting symptoms. Videos of Bolt's outdoor birthday party showed guests not wearing masks during the celebration.

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Antonio Banderas The Spanish actor had an unwelcome surprise for his 60th birthday in mid-August after testing positive for the coronavirus. Banderas said he spent his birthday in isolation and that he was "more tired than usual" but "hoping to recover as soon as possible."

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Amitabh Bachchan and his family The Bollywood movie legend revealed in July that he'd tested positive for the virus and spent three weeks in the hospital before being discharged in early August. His son Abhishek, actress daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya also contracted the virus. Bachchan's son remains in hospital.

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Tom Hanks Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, the actor and singer Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to announce they'd contracted the virus. The couple tested positive for the virus in mid-March while in Australia. After recovering and returning to the United States, Hanks has advocated for people to do their part to slow the spread of the disease.



No symptoms

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation," the FPF added.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw against France in the Nations League on Sunday, prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

The FPF said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portuguese national squad, who all subsequently tested negative.

Due to usual quarantine practices, the positive test will almost certainly rule Ronaldo out of Juventus' upcoming Serie A clash away at Crotone, as well as next week's opening Champions League fixture against Dynamo Kiev in the Ukrainian capital.

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows He was back Champion bodybuilder and ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has a statue in front of the house where the Austrian actor was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal. In October 2011, Schwarzenegger returned to his hometown to officially open a museum dedicated to his life, the contents of which includes memorabilia, statues and even dumbbells.

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows Question Marx The German philosopher Karl Marx once said: "Surround yourself with people who make you happy." But not everyone was pleased when China gifted a statue of the socialist revolutionary in 2018 to his hometown of Trier to celebrate his 200th birthday. A German group representing victims of Communism said at the time: "We say yes to a debate about Marx, but no to his worship."

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows Head wrong A bust of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was met with mirth at its unveiling in 2017. The Portuguese star's head was designed by artist Emanuel Santos to commemorate an airport being renamed after him in Madeira. However, it looked nothing like the ex-Real Madrid forward which sparked many amusing memes on social media. The bust was replaced by a more representative impression a year later.

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows Bad A statue of Michael Jackson, commissioned by Fulham F.C. owner Mohamed Al Fayed, was unveiled outside the club's stadium to a mixed reaction in 2011. The decision made the club a "laughing stock" according to fans. Al Fayed responded defiantly saying: "If some stupid fans don't understand and appreciate such a gift this guy gave to the world, they can go to hell." In 2013, the statue was removed. Author: John Silk



jsi/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters, SID)