 Coronavirus severely disrupts cancer, diabetes care – WHO

News

Coronavirus severely disrupts cancer, diabetes care – WHO

A new WHO study has shown the partial or complete interruption of health services for people with non-communicative diseases. The countries surveyed showed a 49% slash in diabetes care and a 42% cut in cancer care.

Insulin shot (AP)

The coronavirus crisis has severely impacted the treatment and care of people suffering from other diseases worldwide, according to a survey by the WHO. 

In a survey of 155 countries last month, the UN health agency found that people suffering from non-communicable diseases – many of whom are at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 – are not receiving proper health care and medicine during the pandemic. 

"Many people who need treatment for diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes have not been receiving the health services and medicines they need since the COVID-19 pandemic began,'' said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The survey showed that 31% of the countries had to restrict or completely suspend care for acute cardiovascular problems, 42% cut care in cancer patients, 49% in diabetes patients and more than half were unable to maintain care for people with high blood pressure.

The survey also found 31%  of countries had interrupted services for heart emergencies.

Read more: COVID-19: How to boost the immune system with vitamins

Rehabilitation programs have been cut back in 63% of countries while prevention programs such as breast cancer examinations were also affected. 

Health staff become frontline workers 

In more than 90% of countries, health care workers had been partially or fully reassigned to frontline pandemic duties. Restrictions related to the coronavirus lockdown also resulted in the cancelation of many health appointments. 

"It's vital that countries find innovative ways to ensure that essential services for non-communicable diseases continue, even as they fight COVID-19," said Ghebreyesus.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic halts vaccination of 80 million children

The survey also found that cuts in healthcare for non-coronavirus related diseases were more severe in low-income countries. 

WHO estimates that 41 million people die from non-communicable diseases each year, making up 71% of deaths globally.

mvb/rc (AP, dpa)

