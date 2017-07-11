Coronavirus: Russia agrees to produce Sputnik V vaccine in India

Russia and India have reached an agreement to mass-produce doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. Moscow's sovereign wealth fund is behind the project, alongside an Indian pharmaceutical firm.
Russia's sovereign wealth fund and the Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero agreed to produce more than 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine, according to a statement on Friday.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been backing the vaccine and marketing it globally, plans to start production at the beginning of 2021.
With final-phase trials ongoing, Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. said it expected late-stage trials to be finalized as soon as March 2021.
Russia has said the vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Moscow is rushing to keep pace with Western competitors vying against one another in the race for an effective vaccine.