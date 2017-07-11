Coronavirus: Russia agrees to produce Sputnik V vaccine in India

Russia's sovereign wealth fund and the Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero agreed to produce more than 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine, according to a statement on Friday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been backing the vaccine and marketing it globally, plans to start production at the beginning of 2021.

With final-phase trials ongoing, Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. said it expected late-stage trials to be finalized as soon as March 2021.

Russia has said the vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Moscow is rushing to keep pace with Western competitors vying against one another in the race for an effective vaccine.