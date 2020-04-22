 Coronavirus plastic waste polluting the environment  | Global Ideas | DW | 23.04.2020

Global Ideas

Coronavirus plastic waste polluting the environment 

Single-use masks, gloves, and bottles of sanitizer shielding us from the spread of COVID-19 are ending up on the streets, in the seas and among wildlife.

A facemask on the ground

Over a month into the lockdown and the usually bustling streets of Kalamata, a Greek city southwest of Athens traditionally known for its olives, are largely empty.

As in the rest of Greece, residents of the coastal city are allowed out only in strict circumstances, including for short exercise and grocery shopping, but discarded gloves, wipes and bottles of sanitizer are strewn across parks, sidewalks and roads, as people try to protect themselves and others from infection.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic linked to destruction of wildlife and world's ecosystems

The problem isn't confined to the small Greek city. Similar waste is causing problems in bigger metropolises such as New York and London.

And it has even hit the uninhabited Soko Islands. A few nautical miles from Hong Kong, Gary Stokes from the conservation group OceansAsia, found some 100 masks washed up over the course of three visits to the beach.

"We hadn't noticed this many masks before in such a remote location," said Stokes, who suspects they came from nearby China or Hong Kong. "When we found them, it only had been six to eight weeks since people had started using these masks."

Read more: Under coronavirus lockdown, Delhi slum residents struggle to get water

Gary Stokes from OceansAsia conservation group holds up surgical masks found on Soko Islands

Gary Stokes from OceansAsia conservation group holds up surgical masks found on Soko Islands

Impact on wildlife

Gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) are critical for those fighting the pandemic but are also widely used by the public. Still, because they're not always disposed of properly, environmentalists fear negative consequences for wildlife and the fight against plastic pollution.

"If they're thrown on the streets, when it rains the gloves and masks will eventually end up in the sea," said Anastasia Miliou, a marine biologist and research director with the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation based in Greece.

And because waste management problems are systemic in Greece, even gloves and face masks that are put in the trash could ultimately end up in the environment.

Read more: Oil companies pivot to plastics to stave off losses from fuel demand

Even in Hong Kong, where littering is rare, Stokes said there are dozens of other ways masks can reach the sea.

"People are walking, they pull their wallets out and from their pockets a mask accidentally falls," he explained, adding that even if they are put in the garbage, they are light enough to blow away.

A surgical mask floats in the sea among dense plastic pollution

Environmentalists such as Stokes fear discarded masks and gloves will add to the ongoing fight against plastic pollution in the sea

And once they get into the water, they pose a threat to marine life.

"[In Hong Kong waters,] we've got pink dolphins and green turtles coming through this place," said Stokes. "A recently published study showed that when plastic is left in the water long enough and algae and bacteria grow on it, it actually smells like food to turtles."

How to properly recycle masks? It's a problem 

PPE items not left to float about in the environment and the sea, are not necessarily easy to deal with either, explains Joan Marc Simon, executive director of Zero Waste Europe, a Brussels based NGO.

He points to the European recycling scheme under which retailers and producers pay for the collection and treatment of plastic packaging. As gloves aren't considered packaging, they cannot be put into household recycling bins, explained Simon.

A package of hand santizer on the ground

Sustainable practices take a back seat in times of crisis

Even gloves made of latex rubber, a natural product, aren't always an eco-friendly choice, Simon added. It depends on the chemical additives used to produce them, he said, some of which can harm the environment when they decompose.

Read more: Oil and gas companies exploit coronavirus to roll back environmental regulations

While it's understandable that sustainability practices backtrack in a crisis, said Richard Thompson, professor and director of the Marine Institute at the University of Plymouth, tackling the plastic waste crisis means not losing sight of the whole cycle of a product — from design until end of life.

"This should be the same thing whether it's a bottle of lemonade or a mask that's used in a hospital," said Thompson. "Of course, it doesn't help that we're in this time of crisis, particularly when everybody is wanting a mask."

Still, the EU Commission spokesperson for environmental matters, Vivian Loonela, recently told EurActiv, it's too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus on the overall amount of plastic packaging waste generated in 2020.

What are the sustainable choices in this pandemic?

A woman taking masks

Washable masks can slow the spread of the disease

The World Health Organisation (WHO) told DW that regular hand washing offers more protection against catching COVID-19 than wearing rubber gloves while out in public areas, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that for the public, washable cloth masks will offer the protection needed.

And while PPE used in medical facilities is largely non-recyclable or non-reusable, sustainable innovations are emerging.

Read more: Coronavirus: Air pollution might raise risk of fatality

In the US, the car manufacturer Ford is producing reusable gowns from airbag materials that can be washed up to 50 times, while the University of Nebraska is also testing to see whether ultraviolet light will decontaminate and prolong the life of medical masks, and therefore, reduce waste.

Simon from Zero Waste Europe believes countries shouldn't have to choose between protecting the environment and protecting public health.

"That's currently what's happening," said Simon. "In the future we need to make sure we're ready for pandemics like this and that we're ready to deal with them in an environmental way; it doesn't have to be one at the expense of the other."

  • A lone man walking at dawn, smog covers the cityscape in the background

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Better air quality

    As the world grinds to a halt, the sudden shutdown of most industrial activities has dramatically reduced air pollution levels. Satellite images have even revealed a clear drop in global levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas which is primarily emitted from car engines and commercial manufacturing plants and is responsible for poor air quality in many major cities.

  • Gases stream out of a coal power station in Germany. 

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    CO2 emissions fall

    Like NO2, carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) have also been slashed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. When economic activity stalls, so do CO2 emissions — in fact, the last time this happened was during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In China alone, emissions have fallen by around 25% when the country entered lockdown, according to Carbon Brief. But this change is likely to only be temporary.

  • A hedgehog peers out from beneath some flowers in the grass.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    A new world for urban wildlife

    As everyone retreats to their homes, some animals have been taking advantage of our absence. Reduced road traffic means little critters like hedgehogs emerging from hibernation are less likely to be hit by cars. Meanwhile, other species like ducks may be wondering where all the people have gone and will need to find other sources of food besides breadcrumbs in the park.

  • A pangolin tied up in a mesh net in a pile of illegally trafficked wildlife.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Drawing attention to the global wildlife trade

    Conservationists hope the coronavirus outbreak will help curb global wildlife trade, which is responsible for pushing a number of species to the brink of extinction. COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, which sells live produce and is a hub for both legal and illegally trafficked wildlife. A crackdown on trading live wildlife may be one positive thing to come out of the crisis.  

  • Gondolas on the clear waters of Venice canals

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Waterways run clear

    Shortly after Italy entered lockdown, images of crystal clear canals in Venice were shared around the world — the pristine blue waters are a far cry from their usual muddy appearance. And with cruise ships docked for the time being, our oceans are also experiencing a drop in noise pollution, lowering the stress levels of marine creatures like whales and making for a much more peaceful migration.

  • Plastic waste piled up in yellow bags.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Plastic waste on the rise

    But it's not all good news. One of the worst environmental side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the rapid increase in the use of disposable plastic — from medical equipment like disposable gloves, to plastic packaging as more people opt for prepackaged foods. Even cafes that remain open no longer accept reusable cups from customers in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

  • School students protest for the climate, holding a sign that reads 'There is no Planet B'

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Climate crisis goes ignored (for now)

    With the coronavirus dominating, the climate crisis has been pushed to the sidelines. But that doesn't make it any less urgent. Experts are warning that important decisions regarding the climate should not be delayed — even with the UN climate conference postponed until 2021. While emissions have dropped since the pandemic began, we're unlikely to see widespread and long-term change as a result.

    Author: Ineke Mules


