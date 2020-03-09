 Coronavirus: Philippines suspends trading on stock exchange | News | DW | 17.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: Philippines suspends trading on stock exchange

Sri Lanka followed suit after the Philippines became the first country to close down its stock market. The PSE may resume operations on Thursday.

Stock market symbol

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Tuesday suspended trading operations. It is the first stock exchange in the world to close down owing to the recent COVID-19 (Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2) outbreak. 

The closure will br in effect "until further notice to ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the escalating cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)" said Ramon Monzon, president and CEO of the exchange.

The PSE said that its decision to halt operations was connected to a lockdown of the Philippines' main Luzon island, which is home to nearly 57 million people. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte announced Monday that the lockdown would continue till April 12.

Read more: Follow all the latest developments in our rolling coverage

Philippine people wear face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus

Philippine people wear face masks in church to protect themselves from coronavirus

The PSE expects the closure of operations to ensure the safety of its employees and traders. The exchange had given an indication of slowing down operations in February, when it postponed all of its major activities in March. The PSE had also shortened its trading  hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from March 17 to April 14.

Sri Lanka soon followed the Philippines in closing its stock market. The closure is part of Sri Lanka's declaration of a public holiday on March 17, 18 and 19 owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Sri Lanka is yet to reveal whether it will keep its bourse closed on March 18 and 19 as well.

Read more: Coronavirus: Trump warns of possible recession, businesses urge 'aggressive' action

The closure of these two stock exchanges follows assurances from major stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that operations would continue as normal. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that US markets will remain open despite their worst performance Monday since 1987, and speculation that markets could stop trading. 

DW recommends

How has Taiwan kept its coronavirus infection rate so low?

Taiwan's number of COVID-19 infections is currently below 100, despite the island's proximity to the outbreak's epicenter on mainland China. Experts say early intervention has helped stop a public health crisis. (11.03.2020)  

Fragile airline sector struggles to beat coronavirus

Airline bookings were already in free fall when Donald Trump announced a travel ban on arrivals from Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several carriers are now demanding state aid and preparing mass layoffs. (16.03.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Coronavirus fears fuel global stock sell-off  

Related content

USA New York Börse Wall Street

Wall Street trading halts as major indexes crash 09.03.2020

A precipitous drop in main indexes shortly after the opening bell triggered a halt in trading on US stock exchanges.

Deutschland Düsseldorf | Uni-Klinik Infektionsstation | Thema Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Hamburg confirms first case as US, European markets tumble 27.02.2020

More countries across Europe have confirmed cases of COVID-19, but EU countries said borders will remain open. Hamburg confirmed its first case — a hospital staffer in the pediatric ward. All the latest updates here.

Frankreich Paris | Coronavirus | Passanten mit Mundschutz

Coronavirus latest: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown 16.03.2020

Germany and France are implementing unprecedented levels of restrictions. President Macron has urged citizens to stay at home and closed France's borders while Germany's social life grinds to a halt. DW has the latest.

Advertisement