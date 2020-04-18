 Coronavirus pandemic gives cyclists more road in Berlin | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 18.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Coronavirus pandemic gives cyclists more road in Berlin

Berlin is quickly revamping its streets amid the coronavirus crisis in hopes of creating more and safer spaces for cyclists and pedestrians. But Germany is car country, and not everyone is happy.

Cyclists in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

"You, as a cyclist, should be well protected during this pandemic. When you pass other bikers you need to be at least one-and-a-half-meters (5 feet) away from them," says Felix Weisbrich as he points to a yellow line marking a new bike lane that is a full meter wider than before. Weisbrich heads the Roads and Parks Department in Berlin's Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg neighborhood.

Weisbrich has been taking road space away from automobile drivers and giving it to bicyclists since the new COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began. He widens bike lanes where necessary and commissions new ones on roads that previously had none — no wonder he is the cycling community's new hero.

But Weisbrich says this is not about him: "The main idea is to give those fighting the pandemic on the front line a safe way to get to work. One that reduces their risk of getting infected." He says it will allow doctors, nurses and even journalists to commute quickly and safely, making rail and underground networks less full.

Read more: Who will win Berlin's urban mobility battle?

 

Berlin Roads and Parks Department official Felix Weisbrich (DW/L. Vierecke)

Berlin Roads and Parks Department official Felix Weisbrich: "My job is to protect people. And that is what I am doing"

COVID-19 lifestyle change is transforming mobility

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about many changes that long seemed impossible, and one of them has now given cyclists and pedestrians more space.

Of course the fact that there is 40% less traffic on the roads — mainly because so many people are now working from home — has helped considerably. Suddenly, in a time of crisis, bikes have become the ideal mode of transport. Even politicians have joined those calling for people to get on their two-wheelers and avoid overcrowding trains. 

Watch video 04:52

Carless in the city

A bike ride through downtown Berlin is a strange pleasure these days. Although there is still plenty of car traffic on the city's major thoroughfares, the city is especially empty in areas normally bursting with tourists: Around the landmark Brandenburg Gate, for instance, or at the beautiful Gendarmenmarkt square.

Berlin's infrastructure remains car-based and there are still plenty of narrow streets with no bike paths. Such narrow streets still support two-way traffic as well as devoting another full lane to parking. As a cyclist, I often find myself competing with 40-ton trucks and desperately hoping that drivers see me out of the corner of their eye when they make right-hand turns. 

Read more: Berlin cyclists take over streets, demand more space for bikes

'The Greens hate cars'

Timur Hussein stands at one of the redrawn bike lanes at the busy Kottbusser Tor intersection in Kreuzberg, counting the number of bikes going by. "Seventeen in one hour — that's nothing. Nobody needs these lanes," says Hussein, who is district chairman of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrat Union (CDU). "It is Green Party ideology. The plan is just an attack on automobile drivers, it doesn't help cyclists at all. The Greens hate cars and this is all part of their strategy." 

Not so, says Felix Weisbrich back at the Department of Roads and Parks. He says he isn't a politician but rather an official responsible for implementing government measures: "My job is to protect people. And that is what I am doing."

A biker in Berlin's Gendarmenmarkt square (DW/L. Vierecke)

Due to reduced traffic resulting from stay-at-home measures, bikers have more space than ever on Berlin's streets

Rapid decisions

It took just three days for Weisbrich to come up with the idea for new bike paths and turn that idea into a reality. "Road traffic regulations state that if there is a change in traffic volume, we can act quickly and create new, perhaps temporary, cycling lanes. It does not have to go through parliament," says Weisbrich, who makes no secret of the fact that it was all possible because nobody talked the project down.

Ordinarily, district and municipal parliaments can discuss, disagree and delay at will. But now public officials are pushing measures through with great speed. Weisbrich has even coined a term for it: "pandemic-resilient infrastructure."

On Easter Sunday, the streets around popular parks and weekly markets were opened up to allow people to get out and take walks. The idea was also to give them enough space for social distancing. "We are evaluating what happened and trying to work out what measures can be extended," said Weisbrich on Twitter.

A bike lane sign in Berlin (DW/L. Vierecke)

Increasing bike lanes thrills some Berliners, but many drivers are peeved about the possibility of shrinking car lanes

Vision for the city

Antje Heinrich lives in Berlin's bohemian Kreuzberg neighborhood. Her street is full of bars — all of them currently closed. It also has a parking lane and a narrow bike lane. But, Heinrich complains, "The bike lane is mostly blocked by delivery trucks or other double-parked cars." Her annoyance is perhaps understandable: Heinrich, like 40% of all Berlin residents, does not own a car. 

Read more: What Berlin can learn from Germany's cycling metropolis

When she is not working as a translator, Heinrich is active in a group called Changing Cities. The group long campaigned for a new municipal mobility law for the German capital. And, in 2018, the law was finally passed, promising Berlin's cyclists an improved infrastructure. "The wider bike paths now being introduced are a direct result of that new law. But so far it has taken far too long to get them set up," she says. The neighborhood's sudden activity on that front explains why she is so enthusiastic about the new pop-up bike lanes. 

Heinrich sees the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to push through her vision of traffic transformation: "When I am out and about in the streets, I always try to imagine what it would be like to be in a city without cars. We could use all the parking spots for something else — plant some trees, set up park benches, that kind of thing." But that is still a dream, and Germany is still car country. 

  • Two cyclists at a cross-roads in Copenhagen

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Copenhagen

    In Denmark's capital there is a 350-kilometer (217 mi) network of cycle paths, a traffic light system that prioritizes cyclists, and footrests on the roadside when you have to wait for a green light. No wonder, then, that 62 percent of the population cycle to work. The word "copenhagenize" has already become established in English to describe the transformation into bicycle-friendly cities.

  • Amsterdam bicycles locked up on a canal bridge

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Amsterdam

    Amsterdam in the Netherlands is one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in Europe. Cyclists in Amsterdam cover some 2 million kilometers (approx. 1.24 million mi) a day. The country is popular with cyclists because it's very flat. In Utrecht, for example, you will find the largest bicycle parking garage with 12,500 parking spaces. It is expected to grow to 33,000 parking spaces by 2020.

  • Cyclists and pedestrians in the city center of Antwerp in Belgium (picture-alliance/Arco Images/P. Schickert)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Antwerp

    Antwerp in Belgium impresses with countless bicycle parking spaces and a good infrastructure. Here, too, a lot is " copenhagenized ". The bicycle rental system is to be expanded and covered cycle paths along the harbor as well as three bicycle and pedestrian bridges are to be built. What the city can still work on, however, is the high volume of traffic on the roads.

  • A bicycle tour group on a bridge in Paris, Fance (picture-alliance/robertharding/S. Dee)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Paris

    In Paris, the city authorities have been systematically expanding the cycle network for years. On Sundays, entire streets are even closed to traffic. As a tourist, one can also easily mingle with the cyclists, as there are bicycle rental stations everywhere. This is also the case in Strasbourg. The city belongs beside Paris to the most bicycle-friendly city of France.

  • A bicycle hotel in Malmö, Sweden

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Malmö

    Malmö in Sweden is investing a lot of money to improve its bicycle infrastructure. There are almost 500 kilometers (311 mi) of cycle paths with (air) pumping stations and right-of-way systems. A bike ferry between Malmö and Copenhagen is to boost cycling tourism. Probably the most creative idea is a bicycle hotel with its own workshop, rental bikes and bike parking directly in front of the rooms.

  • A bicycle lift up a hill in Norway

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Trondheim

    Trondheim in Norway is a hilly city. The "Trampe", the world's first bicycle lift, provides a solution. The 130-meter-long (426 ft) lift takes up to 300 cyclists per hour up the mountain to the Kristiansten Fortress. A plate, on which you can stand with your right foot, is pulled along a rail. This plate then pushes the cyclist together with the bike up the hill.

  • Hundreds of bicycles parked and locked up in the German city of Münster (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Münster

    In Münster in Westphalia there are more bicycles than residents. It is therefore not surprising that Münster is the city with the most bicycle thefts in the Germany. But that doesn't discourage anyone from leaving behind their car and getting on a bicycle. Because there is no lack of comfort: wide cycle paths, enough parking spaces and no hills to climb.

  • A bicycle hire center with red bikes parked in a row in Barcelona in Spain

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Barcelona

    As early as 2002 you could ride your rental bike through Barcelona. 158 kilometers (98 mi) of cycle paths are available in the Catalan capital. 30 speed zones ensure more safety in city traffic. Tourists are also offered something special on a bike: various themed cycle paths lead through the city, to the beach or to the sights of the architect Antoni Gaudi.

  • Cyclists crossing a bridge across the river Rhine in Basel during the Slow Up festival.(picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Dr. Schulte-Kellinghaus)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Basel

    In Basel the land is flat and the distances are not far. The streets are particularly crowded during the Slow Up. During this event, which takes place in summer in different cities in Switzerland, the organizers block off around 30 kilometers (18.6 mi) in beautiful surroundings for cyclists and provide them with a wide range of activities along the route. That makes cycling fun!

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


What comes after COVID?

The new bike lanes are still provisional, made up of red-and-white warning beacons, temporary signs and yellow foil barriers. They can be removed as soon as the coronavirus pandemic has passed. But most people believe that they are here to stay.  

After all, other Berlin districts are following suit and setting up their own new bike lanes. And cities like Stuttgart and Essen are taking the same route. Ironically, the coronavirus is directing traffic — and it could continue to do so far into the future.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany

The man wore only shoes as he rode faster than the speed limit for cars towards downtown Kiel on a Saturday night. Police have not been able to identify the man to hand him a fine. (28.07.2018)  

Rickshaw drivers and elderly passengers celebrate German Unity with special tour

A 160-kilometer journey along the Berlin Wall with elderly passengers celebrates German Unity and mobility at any age. (02.10.2019)  

Naked Bike Ride in Cologne joins world call for safer, cleaner streets

About 60 bicyclists bared nearly all to cycle around the western city of Cologne promoting safety on the streets. German laws restrained the Naked Bike Ride motto 'bare as you dare' to a degree of modesty. (12.07.2019)  

Related content

Coronavirus New York Hart Island Anlegen von Massengräbern für die Opfer

Coronavirus latest: Some US states eye reopening soon 18.04.2020

At least three US states are considering easing restrictions on public life amid the coronavirus outbreak. One tally has said over 150,000 people have died during the pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.

Kenia | Coronavirus Kenia | Coronavirus

Coronavirus: IMF appeals for billions in aid to Africa during pandemic 17.04.2020

The IMF says Africa does not have the resources to tackle the coronavirus crisis and needs international support. Two German states ask citizens to wear face masks in public. Follow DW for the latest.

Macron hält in Corona-Krise erneut Ansprache an Franzosen

Coronavirus latest: France extends restrictions, eyes 'new phase' 13.04.2020

Politicians in Europe have expressed hope that the spread of coronavirus might be at or near its peak. However, the number of new COVID-19 cases in China has jumped to a six week high. Follow DW for the latest updates.

Advertisement

Germany

Coronavirus hero: German man 3D prints face shields for senior homes

Germany takes in Afghan, Syrian refugee children from Greek camp

Germany: Coronavirus aid resumes after scammers clone state website

Nigerian priest leaves German parish after receiving death threat