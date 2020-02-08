Coronavirus: Over 900 dead, confirmed cases exceed 40,000

Another 97 deaths and 3,062 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours on Sunday, compared to 3,399 new cases recorded the day before.

Meanwhile, a team of international experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) has departed for Beijing to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, the UN health agency announced.

Over 40,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally as of Monday morning, with over 900 dead.

New case in Spain, UK

In China, over 40,000 infections and a total of 908 deaths have been reported on the mainland.

The second and last plane to evacuate British nationals from Wuhan, the center of the virus outbreak, arrived in southern England on Sunday. Over 200 people were on the flight, including 20 German citizens. They were transported to Berlin, where they'll be quarantined for 14 days. Another 17 evacuees were flown on to Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria and Romania on special flights. Thirty-five French citizens on the British flight were taken to southern France and immediately placed under quarantine.

The UK announced that another case of the virus had been identified in the country, bringing the total number of British infections to four. Also on Sunday, Spain announced its second confirmed case. Officials said both new infections were acquired while the parties were in the French Alps. They are believed to have come into contact with a British tourist who became infected during a trip to Singapore last month.

Death toll surpasses SARS

China's finance ministry said Sunday that the government had allocated 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) to fight coronavirus. The funds will be used to make sure all citizens have access to diagnosis and treatment, and to ensure that all regions have the financial means to fight the outbreak.

On Saturday, the coronavirus death count surpassed the 774 deaths seen during the SARS outbreak in China in 2002-2003. One American and one Japanese citizen succumbed to the disease, marking the first non-Chinese fatalities linked to the virus.

Cruise ship quarantine drags on

Cruise ships remain stranded in the ports off coastal cities. Hong Kong on Sunday allowed 3,600 people aboard the World Dream cruise ship to disembark after all 1,800 crew tested negative for the infection.

Meanwhile, the Diamond Princess cruise ship entered its fifth day of quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama. The cruise ship has 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus on board. The passengers and crew will not be allowed to disembark until February 19 at the earliest.

The Singapore Airshow scheduled for Sunday has insisted that the show— the largest aerospace event in Asia — must go on, despite 70 exhibitors pulling out over coronavirus fears, including US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

