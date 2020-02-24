Coronavirus: Nikkei tumbles; 508 new cases in China, 60 in South Korea — live updates

Japan's benchmark Nikkei index falls sharply at opening

South Korea reports 60 new cases, while Mainland China reported 508 new ones

US and South Korean militaries may scale back joint exercises

Italy confirmed 229 cases on Monday, with at least 7 dead

All times in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

02:06 Several sports events, including the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, have already been canceled in light of the outbreak. However, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said it is too soon to talk about canceling the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, scheduled to begin on June 24.

01:56 Meanwhile, here is a video on Germany's preparedness to contain the disease.

Germany aims to contain coronavirus

01:41 The Trump administration has asked Congress to allocate $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

01:35 The US Center for Disease Control has advised Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to South Korea, a slightly milder advisory than the one already imposed on China.

01:25 While China has been seeing a decline in the number of cases, its Hubei province reported a rise. The number rose to 499 on February 24, from 398 just a day ago. Mainland China reported 508 new cases, bringing the total to 77,658.

01:15 South Korea reported 60 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 893. The country had earlierdeclared red alert after a sudden spike in cases.

00:49 Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened more than 3.5% down on Tuesday, as fears of the coronavirus gripped the markets. The broader Topix index shed an almost identical percentage at the opening bell. Wall Street markets had also closed sharply down on Monday, following the virus' continued spread in Europe and Italy in particular. In Japan, Monday was a national holiday, meaning it was traders' first chance to react.

00:37 South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, in an interview with Yonhap news agency said that she felt Israel's recent entry ban on South Koreans was excessive. "We are closely watching measures by each country, and our diplomatic missions are closely communicating with their host countries to prevent them from making excessive responses," she said.

00:28 US and South Korean militaries will consider scaling back joint exercises due to concerns about COVID-19. These exercises are held throughout the year, to boost military preparedness for both nations in case of potential combat against North Korea. South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that there have been 13 confirmed cases of the disease in the South Korean military.