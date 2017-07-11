Coronavirus: New Zealand sees new community transmission

New Zealand reported new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its first confirmed local transmission in 102 days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that there were four cases in an Auckland household from an unknown source. Auckland, the nation's largest city, will move to alert level three, meaning bars and many other businesses will be closed to prevent the spread of the illness.

The rest of the country will be raised to a level two alert, which limits the size of gatherings both inside and outside, and hospitality services must be seated and separated.

"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities … while we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," said Ardern.

kbd/dr (AP, AFP)