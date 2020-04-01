 Coronavirus: New Zealand allows stranded tourists to leave | News | DW | 02.04.2020

News

Coronavirus: New Zealand allows stranded tourists to leave

Around 187,000 of the roughly 200,000 Germans stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic have been flown home. The vast majority of those still abroad are in New Zealand.

Auckland skyline

Thousands of Germans stuck in New Zealand due to the pandemic lockdown will be allowed to leave, after the government lifted restrictions on foreigners leaving the country.

The New Zealand government had halted repatriation flights, but on Thursday announced a plan to resume the mercy flights.

"When we moved into lockdown a week ago, the Government rightly prioritised public health, and limited the movement of people so as to restrict the spread of COVID-19. But it is clear that many foreign nationals travelling here do not have the resources or capability to adequately self-isolate, and wish to return home," Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said on Thursday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Countries scramble to retrieve tourists stranded in Asia

Watch video 01:53

Coronavirus: Germany repatriates stranded holiday-makers

"We have taken the time and care to develop a seriously detailed plan for the exit of foreign nationals, without endangering the lives of others," Peters said.

Around 12,000 Germans remain stuck in New Zealand — the largest group of Germans to remain abroad.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday tweeted that Germany had repatriated around 187,000 of roughly 200,000 of its citizens stranded overseas. 

 

