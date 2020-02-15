Coronavirus: New infections fall for third day, nearly 70,000 people infected

The number of deaths and confirmed cases, though continuing to increase, is rising at a slower rate for the third day in a row. China's central bank is taking measures to stem the outbreak by disinfecting money.
China's National Health Commission reported a fewer number of new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Sunday, with 2,009 new infections reported, bringing the total to 68,500 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in December.
The death toll on mainland China from COVID-19, a disease stemming from a new form of coronavirus, now stands at 1,665, officials said.
Read more: Africa has been spared so far from coronavirus. Why?
This toll did not include the first death reported in Europe. France reported the death of a Chinese tourist from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, China's central bank said over the weekend that to control the outbreak spreading, used banknotes were being disinfected and stored for up to 14 days before they are reintroduced to public circulation.
jsi/sms (AP, Reuters, dpa)
