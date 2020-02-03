Coronavirus: New death toll close to 500 — live updates

- The number of confirmed deaths in China now stands at 490, after authorities reported 65 new fatalities in Hubei province.

- Nearly a dozen passengers on a cruise liner docked in Japan test positive for coronavirus.

- Thailand has the highest number of infections outside China.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

00:31 US sports manufacturer Nike is preparing its shareholders for losses due to the epidemic. Nike said significant effects were to be expected. "In the short term, we expect the situation to have a material impact on our operations in Greater China," it said.

Nike has already stopped operations in roughly half of its own stores in China.

00:26 The death toll in mainland China has risen to 490 after Hubei province confirmed 65 more individuals had died from the virus. This is the biggest single-day jump since the first fatalities were reported last month.

The number of confirmed infections nationwide has reached 24,324 with 3,887 fresh cases reported, the National Health Commission said.

00:01 At least ten passengers on a cruise ship that Japan quarantined on Tuesday have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Japanese health minister said. The ship was carrying around 3,700 people, including crew, when in arrived in Yokohama Port. The process of screening passengers began after a person who had disembarked the vessel in Hong Kong was later diagnosed with the virus.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said tests had been carried out on more than 200 passengers. "From around 7:30 a.m. [2230 GMT Tuesday], we had them [the 10 who tested positive] get off the vessel, and with cooperation with the coastguard we are sending them to medical organizations," he said.

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is being held in the Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo

00:00 Hello there, this is John Silk keeping you up to date, wherever you are, on all the latest developments regarding the coronavirus.

