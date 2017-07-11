Coronavirus: New checks cause chaos at German-Czech border

Tailbacks stretching for several kilometers built up on Czech roads leading to the German border on Monday.

The queues gathered a day after Germanyintroduced an almost blanket travel ban at its Czech and Austrian land borders, due to concerns about new COVID-19 variants.

The variants are likely more contagious and resistant to vaccines.

Under the new rules, only a handful of people are permitted to cross the border, including lorry drivers.

Anyone crossing must provide proof of a recent negative COVID test.

On the E50/D5, which leads to the German city of Nuremberg, a queue of lorries initially grew to over 20 kilometers long (12 miles), according to the motorway administration office and radio traffic news.

On the E55/D8 motorway connecting Prague with Dresden, lorries were queuing all the way back to the Czech town of Usti nad Labem on Monday morning.

Police were stopping drivers before letting them enter the tunnel there.

Czech authorities have boosted their testing capacity in border regions in response to the travel ban. This includes using the fire brigade to set up additional testing facilities.

A German sign reads: Negative coronavirus test? If not: please immediately get tested!

Anger at border checks

The Czech Republic forms a key part of the supply chain for many German firms. Some carmakers have warned that the restrictions could once again bring factories to a standstill.

The DSLV, the federal association for logistics in Germany, said it was "extremely troubled" by the new border restrictions.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) said supply chain disruption depended on the coronavirus test capacities at the borders. "We just have to wait and see" how the situation develops over the course of the day, a VDA spokesman added.

Police reported no traffic congestion in Austria's Tyrol where the new stricter checks are also in place.

