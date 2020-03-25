Coronavirus: Netherlands recalls 'defective' masks bought from China

The Dutch government has ordered a recall on around 600,000 masks out of a shipment of 1.3 million from China after they failed to meet quality standards.
The defective masks had already been distributed to several hospitals currently battling the COVID-19 outbreak, news agency AFP and Dutch media reported. The Dutch Health Ministry has kept the rest of the shipment on hold.
An inspection revealed that the FFP2 masks did not protect the face properly or had defective filter membranes. The fine filters stop the virus from entering the mouth or nose. The masks failed more than one inspection.
"A second test also revealed that the masks did not meet the quality norms. Now it has been decided not to use any of this shipment," said the health ministry said in a statement to news agency AFP.
Read more: How well do face masks protect against viruses, droplets and dust?
The masks were delivered to the Netherlands by a Chinese manufacturer on March 21. The Health Ministry said it would conduct extra testing on any future shipments.
Several hospitals in the Netherlands had already rejected some of the shipment even before the Health Ministry issued the recall.
"When they were delivered to our hospital, I immediately rejected those masks," a hospital source told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.
China is sending millions of masks and medical supplies to countries across the world to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Countries which are receiving China's supplies include Serbia, Liberia, France, Philippines, Czech Republic.
The Netherlands currently has over 9,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Over 630 people have already died in the western European country due to the virus.
DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for it here.
-
How to protect yourself against the coronavirus
Better than nothing
It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.
-
How to protect yourself against the coronavirus
Disinfect your hands
In its list of recommendations onhow to protect yourself from getting infected, the World Health Organisation does not mention face masks. At the top is frequently cleaning your hands. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.
-
How to protect yourself against the coronavirus
Soap and water will do as well
The more simple day-to-day solution is water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.
-
How to protect yourself against the coronavirus
Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right!
So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.
-
How to protect yourself against the coronavirus
Stay away!
Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.
-
How to protect yourself against the coronavirus
Got Fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip!
If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled.
-
How to protect yourself against the coronavirus
Avoid contact!
When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.
-
How to protect yourself against the coronavirus
Well done — not rare!
Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses.
Author: Fabian Schmidt