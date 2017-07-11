Coronavirus mutes German Unity Day celebrations

It has been 30 years since German reunification, when East and West Germany became one country again. The anniversary would normally be met with fervor, but this year's affair has been overshadowed by the pandemic.
Commemorations to mark 30 years of German reunification got underway in subdued fashion on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are set to attend an official German Unity Day ceremony in the city of Potsdam, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Berlin.
The proceedings, at midday, will take place with far less fanfare than usual in order to keep the number of attendees down while maintaining social distance measures.
A morning ecumenical service at the Church of St. Peter and Paul in the city will also be scaled down, along with similar religious and musical events all over the country, many of which will be livestreamed.
Building bridges
Germany's path towards reunification as one nation gathered pace after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989.
Three weeks later, then West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl unveiled a 10-point plan for unification, based on the assumption that the process would take a decade to fulfill.
Read more: Germany faces old problems 30 years after reunification
However, on October 3, 1990, less than a year after Kohl's proclamation, the German national anthem rang out at Berlin's Reichstag Parliament building as the country's flag was raised.
German Unity Day has been marked as a holiday ever since.
I first met my "East German" in 1989. As an East-West couple, we got to know our newly united country during reunification from its good sides, and its less attractive sides, too. Sometimes in the most embarrassing way.
When German reunification was completed 30 years ago, East Germany's top football clubs were integrated into the Bundesliga pyramid. But they struggled to compete and some huge names have slipped down the leagues.