Coronavirus mutes German Unity Day celebrations

Commemorations to mark 30 years of German reunification got underway in subdued fashion on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are set to attend an official German Unity Day ceremony in the city of Potsdam, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Berlin.

The main proceedings, at midday, will take place with far less fanfare than usual in order to keep the number of attendees down while maintaining social distance measures.

Merkel acknowledged in parliament this week that the celebrations "will be quieter than the occasion would actually deserve.''



A morning ecumenical service at the Church of St. Peter and Paul in the city will also be scaled down, along with similar religious and musical events all over the country, many of which will be livestreamed.

Building bridges

Germany was split between communist East Germany and the western Federal Republic of Germany after World War II and remained separate nations during the four decadelong Cold War.

The path towards reunification as one nation gathered pace after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989.

Three weeks later, then West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl unveiled a 10-point plan for unification, based on the assumption that the process would take a decade to fulfill.

However, on October 3, 1990, less than a year after Kohl's proclamation, the German Reunification Treaty went into effect, officially making Germany one country again.

German Unity Day has been celebrated as the country's national holiday ever since.

While much progress has been made since then, economic and other differences between the former West and the less-prosperous former East still persist.

A long-lasting trend of more people leaving the East than moving there has finally halted in recent years.

