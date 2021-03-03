Coronavirus mutations in New York, California spark concern

Since health authorities have begun sequencing positive corona cases more carefully, i.e. genetically examining test results, they have also found more and more mutations.
Most of those mutations are insignificant. But there are a few variants that researchers and officials are concerned about, in part because they are more contagious and because existing vaccines could be less effective at protecting against them.
No more freedom of movement. Some countries are trying to stem the spread of mutations by closing borders.
In addition to the widely reported on British, South African, and Brazilian variants, there are two more variants causing concern in the US that appear to have evolved there - not to have been introduced.
Rapid spread
Last November, researchers first noticed a mutation in New York called B.1.526. Since then, this variant has spread rapidly in the metropolis and also in the northern hinterland. By mid-February, it had been detected in 12% of all samples in New York that were gene sequenced.
This New York variant has also appeared in other countries such as Denmark.
The Californian variant, CAL.20, is believed to be more contagious than the original virus, but not as dangerous as the British variant.
The so-called California variant, first detected back in July 2020, has also spread rapidly. Meanwhile, the two similar types, B.1.427 and B.1.429, of the California variant can be found in about a quarter of the gene-sequenced samples in California.
What do we know about the two US variants?
So far, we don't have thorough, reliable data on these two variants yet. The California variant, CAL.20C, is said to be more contagious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. In swabs taken from infected individuals, the viral load in the samples was found to be about doubled. But it is less infectious than the British mutant B.1.1.7, which has now been detected in a large number of countries, including Germany. The existing vaccines are thought to be somewhat less effective against the Californian virus variant, but still sufficient to protect patients from a severe course of COVID-19.
The New York virus variant, B.1.526, is similar to the South African variant, B.1.351, which has already been detected in more than 40 countries, and also shows similarity to the Brazilian variants, P.1 and P.2, which have been detected in more than 20 countries worldwide, most recently in the United Kingdom.
It is still unclear whether the New York variant is actually more contagious or dangerous, and whether existing vaccines are still sufficiently effective against this variant.
New software helps in the search
Finding the respective variants is only possible if you know what to look for. Although we now know the genome of SARS-CoV-2, the virus is 29,903 nucleotides-long, which is far too long to make it possible to quickly identify which variants might make it more infectious among the 611,000 genomes now stored at the GISAID database.
The new mutations were found using new software called Variant Database (VDB) developed at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadenaa, by a team led by Pamela Bjorkman. It focuses on changes in the spike protein.
A mutation called E484K hass been found in both the South African and the Brazilian variant.
The potentially dangerous mutation, E484K, which is present in both the South African variant, B.1.351, and the Brazilian variant, P.1, alters the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein, and this is where the antibodies with the strongest neutralizing effect attack.
A cause for concern, but not for panic
The tip of the spike protein is also altered in the New York variant, B.1.526. Understandably, this has caused some worry, the epidemiologist Wafaa El-Sadr of Columbia University told the German public broadcaster, ARD. "These changes can result in the spike protein being able to attach itself better. Or that the virus can reproduce more quickly. Or that it cannot be fought by the antibodies through our vaccines," he said.
But until detailed and robust data on the US variants is available, these observations still remain speculative and there is no need to panic, said Dave Chokshi, commissioner at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. As of yet, there isn't any evidence to show it actually spreads faster, whether it's making people sicker or whether it reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine, he pointed out.
This article has been translated from German.
Finland
Finland
The Finnish government has prolonged until at least March 18 stricter regulations for those entering the country. All travelers will have to take a coronavirus test at the border. Finland is restricting entry from all Schengen countries — where people are allowed to travel without border control — permitting only essential travel for work for services like health care and emergency services.
-
Sweden
Sweden
Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. The new rules came into force on February 6. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.
-
Denmark
Denmark
Non-essential tourist travel to Denmark is currently being warned against due to high infection levels. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, will be allowed into the country. Denmark's lockdown has been extended until February 28. Restaurants, cafés and pubs, as well as cultural and leisure facilities, remain closed.
-
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland's border with its neighbors, Schengen zone countries and most of Europe are open. Arrivals from some nations and regions that are classified "high risk" due to their infection rate are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Flights from the UK and South Africa have been suspended. Since January 18, stores have had to close, with the exception of suppliers of everyday goods.
-
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Non-essential travel from most third countries is banned until March 31. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.
-
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Because the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the Czech Republic, the government has extended a state of emergency until February 28. The Czech government has sealed off three border areas and border controls are in place. As of February 25, the wearing of FFP2 or surgical masks in public areas is mandatory throughout the country.
-
Norway
Norway
Norway closed its borders until the end of February to all but essential travel to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants. Aside from Norwegian residents returning only “socially critical personnel” are exempt from this entry rule. Of these anyone arriving from a red high-risk region must have a negative Covid-19 test result with them. A ten-day quarantine is also required.
-
Poland
Poland
Travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. The country now also allows travelers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.
-
Turkey
Turkey
All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.
-
Croatia
Croatia
New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person.
Author: Susan Bonney-Cox