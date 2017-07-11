Coronavirus: Most Germans support stricter controls for New Year's, but not Christmas

A narrow majority of Germans agree with the decision to loosen restrictions on how many people can meet during the Christmas holidays, according to a new poll published Thursday.

In a representative Deutschlandtrend survey, conducted by German broadcaster ARD, 53% of respondents said they agree with the looser restrictions for Christmas, while 44% disagreed.

The same cannot be said about New Year's Eve celebrations. Some 68% of respondents disagreed with the decision to loosen rules for New Year's, while 30% think it's the right call.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states recently agreed to a so-called Christmas amnesty, which will slightly relax social distancing rules between December 23 and January 1.

It's up to state leaders though to decide how much to relax the rules over the holidays, but it's generally expected that private gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed regardless of the number of households.

Under Germany's current partial lockdown, almost all private gatherings are capped off at five people from a maximum of two households.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Lübeck The Holstentor Gate without a twinkling light? Unthinkable! The seasonal decorations in the old town of Lübeck with Christmas trees, fairy lights and garlands create a pre-Christmas atmosphere, even if the traditional Christmas market had to be cancelled.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Hamburg In many major German cities, the boulevards are festively illuminated in the pre-Christmas period, like the trees on the Jungfernstieg quay in Hamburg. Instead of Christmas markets, individual stalls have been set up in the Hanseatic city.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Lüneburg Christmas spirit despite coronavirus restrictions is also the theme in the Hanseatic city of Lüneburg in Lower Saxony. The markets have also been canceled here. Instead, the festive lighting in Lüneburg's alleys and in front of the town hall (pictured) is intended to put strollers in a festive mood.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Berlin The German capital's many neighborhoods usually have their own Christmas market. The big markets like the one at Charlottenburg Palace or on the Gendarmenmarkt have been canceled long ago; smaller ones may still have some stalls. What definitely remains are the illuminated boulevards, including Unter den Linden, Tauentzienstrasse (photo) and Friedrichstrasse.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Leipzig The pre-Christmas season 2020 is very different, as can be seen from the emptiness on the large squares in city centers. They can also become more radiant, like the Christmas-lit Augustusplatz in Leipzig. The cups for mulled wine usually sold at the Christmas market can be purchased online this year, the city says.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Erfurt The Erfurt Christmas market, which in 2020 would have been the 170th one, has also been cancelled. Instead, the Christmas tree and the Christmas pyramid on the square in front of St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Severus Church will be all the more impressive.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Münster Sometimes an illuminated Christmas tree is enough to mark the festive season. When the medieval center has been so charmingly reconstructed as around the Prinzipalmarkt in Münster, a Westphalian town, the city can only profit from it, maybe not from sales revenues, but in terms of atmosphere.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Bochum Bochum is also sparkling. And the elk family on the central Dr.-Ruer-Platz square has grown and developed into a small pack. By the way, some retailers of the canceled Christmas market were able to move into empty stores to offer their goods.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Frankfurt In front of the city hall, on the central Römerberg in Frankfurt, a lonely pine tree is a reminder that the Christmas market had to be canceled in the banking metropolis as well. This year's Christmas tree is a 21-meter (69-foot) spruce from the Gröbminger Land region of Austria. The impressive tree actually had to be cut down for a stream restoration.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Mainz In Rhineland-Palatinate, too, fairy lights and Christmas trees are to create an atmosphere to make up for the Christmas markets that were canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions. In Mainz, fairy lights on the market square in front of the 1,000-year-old St. Martin's Cathedral make the unusual emptiness a little more bearable.

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Nuremberg Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt is probably Germany's most famous Christmas market. From the gallery of the Frauenkirche (photo), the "Christ Child" was supposed to open the market in 2020. In a video message, the actress who plays the traditional role said after the cancellation: "We will not let this spoil our enjoyment. There is so much that gives us joy, happiness and warmth."

Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit Stuttgart The Christmas lighting on the Schlossplatz square shows meter-high light sculptures like the Stuttgart horse from the city coat of arms. Instead of the cancelled Christmas market, 33 booths and stalls have been set up throughout the city center. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff



Majority back COVID measures

While some have been staging protests against coronavirus measures, the vast majority of Germans — 62% — are not worried that their personal freedoms and civil liberties will be impacted on a long-term basis.

However, the number of people who are "very worried" about long-term impacts on their civil liberties rose by four points to 18% in the latest poll compared to results from May.

Supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party were most likely to rate their civil liberties concerns as high, while supporters of the environmentalist Greens were most likely to be less concerned.

The latest poll revealed an uptick in anxiety among the German public about the ability of the country's medical system to cope with the pandemic.

Some 36% of people surveyed said they were "concerned" or "very concerned" that coronavirus patients may not receive adequate medical care — a rise in 15 points compared to results from May.

The majority, however, ranked their concerns about Germany's medical system lower.

Overall, people in Germany support the government's measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus — with 53% responding that the measures "are appropriate" while another 18% believe they do not go far enough.

Germany is still far off from curbing its second wave, with over 22,000 new daily cases reported on Thursday, according to tallies from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. Over 1.1 million people in Germany have become infected since the start of the pandemic, while over 17,600 people have died.

rs/nm (dpa, KNA, epd)