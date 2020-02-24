 Coronavirus: More deaths in China, more money from US, markets rattled — live updates | News | DW | 25.02.2020

News

Coronavirus: More deaths in China, more money from US, markets rattled — live updates

China reported around 500 new cases and 70 deaths, with a continued spread in South Korea as well. Italy will host a European summit later on Tuesday. Get the latest developments here.

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station on Monday. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schiefelbein)

  • Almost all the new cases are in Hubei province, with a decrease elsewhere
  • South Korea will screen all of a church's 200,000-plus followers
  • Italy to host European summit seeking to contain the spread
  • The US sets aside extra funds, as Trump and Pelosi play politics

All times in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

04:37 Italy will be hosting a coronavirus summit with the health ministries from neighboring countries Austria, France, Slovenia, Switzerland, Germany and Croatia later on Tuesday. After the detection of seven deaths and 220 cases in Italy, Europe is mobilizing in a bid to control the spread.

A man wearing a facemask inside a metro in Milan, Italy (AFP/A. Solaro)

Virus clusters have been detected in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

 

04:29 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Trump administration's request for $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) funds to address coronavirus was "long overdue" and "completely inadequate." She also said the house would quickly advance a sufficient fund for the public health crisis.

04:13 Bahrain suspended all flights to Dubai over fears of the spread of coronavirus for at least 48 hours. Bahrain's first case of the virus was someone who transited through Dubai while traveling from Iran.

03:49 The WHO asked countries to brace for a potential pandemic of the COVID-19. But it  still believes the virus can be stopped

03:27 What can we do to protect ourselves from the pandemic of coronavirus? DW's Judith Hartl has sometips to protect yourself from the virus.

03:11 Update: China reported 71 new deaths, apart from the 508 new coronavirus cases. 68 of the deaths were in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected. 

02:43 A fourth person has died on a quarantined cruise ship, off the coast of Japan, local media reported. The victim was a man in his eighties.

02:36 South Korea will be testing all members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the city of Daegu. This church was at the center of the outbreak in the country, and is believed to have about 215,000 members. Out of the 60 new cases reported today, 16 were from Daegu.

Workers wear protective gear in front of a church in Daegu (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Jun-boem)

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus was at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.

02:25 Did you catch our report from the outskirts of the "red zone" in Italy on Monday? 

02:06 Several sports events, including the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, have already been canceled in light of the outbreak. However, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said it is too soon to talk about canceling the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, scheduled to begin on July 24. 

01:56 Meanwhile, here is a video on Germany's preparedness to contain the disease.

Watch video 02:16

Germany aims to contain coronavirus

01:41 The Trump administration has asked Congress to allocate $2.5 billion to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

01:35 The US Center for Disease Control has advised Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to South Korea, a slightly milder advisory than the one already imposed on China.

01:25 While China has been seeing a decline in the number of cases, its Hubei province reported a rise. The number rose to 499 on February 24, from 398 just a day ago. Mainland China reported 508 new cases, bringing the total to 77,658.

01:15 South Korea reported 60 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 893. The country had earlier declared red alert after a sudden spike in cases.

00:49 Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened more than 3.5% down on Tuesday, as fears of the coronavirus gripped the markets. The broader Topix index shed an almost identical percentage at the opening bell. Wall Street markets had also closed sharply down on Monday, following the virus' continued spread in Europe and Italy in particular. In Japan, Monday was a national holiday, meaning it was traders' first chance to react.

00:37 South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, in an interview with Yonhap news agency said that she felt Israel's recent entry ban on South Koreans was excessive. "We are closely watching measures by each country, and our diplomatic missions are closely communicating with their host countries to prevent them from making excessive responses," she said.

00:28 US and South Korean militaries will consider scaling back joint exercises due to concerns about COVID-19. These exercises are held throughout the year, to boost military preparedness for both nations in case of potential combat against North Korea. South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that there have been 13 confirmed cases of the disease in the South Korean military.

 

