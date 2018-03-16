 Coronavirus may scupper big retail M&A deals in US | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 25.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Coronavirus may scupper big retail M&A deals in US

During the coronavirus pandemic, US company mergers and acquisitions have been on hold, renegotiated or canceled. In retailing, big names have been involved and some have gone home empty-handed.

Tiffany & Co. is set to be bought by French company LVMH

Times of crisis such as the current COVID-19 pandemic are bad times for luxury goods. Even the rich rein in their spending or just have no desire for luxury. It is a thought that must keep Bernard Arnault up at night. He is one of the richest men in the world and runs a company that owns a stable of high-end brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, TAG Heuer, Fendi and Bulgari.

Called LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, or simply LVMH, the company is set to make its biggest acquisition yet: the iconic American jeweler Tiffany & Co. The all-cash $16.2 billion (€14.7 billion at the time) deal was signed in November 2019 and was 22% higher than the New York-based company's share price at the time. It was an expensive premium that looks even more expensive now.

The deal was expected to be completed by this June. So far no one has transferred the money. Officially the merger deadline is August, though it can be extended to November.

Having second thoughts

Last year Paris-based LVMH declared €53.7 billion in revenue, a 15% increase over the previous year. The company is active in 70 countries with nearly 5,000 stores and 163,000 employees. But the timing for a big retail takeover couldn't be worse and there has been a lot of wrangling behind the scenes.

Audrey Hepburn in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany's

Tiffany has had a cult following since the release of the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's staring Audrey Hepburn. Its title song 'Moon River' has come to be an anthem for romance and love

The much smaller Tiffany was founded in 1837 as a stationery shop. Today it is known mostly for its jewelry and its little gift boxes. It has 14,000 employees, operates 321 stores worldwide and reported $4.4 billion in revenue last year. When the deal was signed the biggest problem facing the industry was a drop in Chinese tourists and the violence in Hong Kong, a luxury shopping mecca.

Then the coronavirus struck and Tiffany's sales plunged 43% the first quarter of this year. There was talk of calling off the deal or trying to renegotiate a lower price. The contract allowed Tiffany to walk away for a termination fee, LVMH didn't have that option. In early June LVMH said it would stick to the original takeover plan without trying to push for a lower price or indeed back out completely.  

When COVID-19 comes calling

For the retail industry the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdowns across the globe have been a disaster. Temporary store closures, staff layoffs and the seemingly unstoppable trend to online shopping are all proving difficult hurdles.

Last month alone in the US a number of major retailers filed for bankruptcy protection to try to save their businesses. The list includes 118-year-old department store chain JCPenney, 113-year-old high-end department store chain Neiman Marcus and preppy fashion retailer J.Crew among others. In many cases, these companies had been bought by investors and loaded down with debt.

Empty streets and empty stores are bad for business. Here Cologne during the coronavirus crisis

Empty streets and empty stores are bad for business

For mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the new world order has also changed all the rules. Already a number of prominent M&As have been called off or called into question. Companies everywhere are getting cold feet.

The legacy of Les Wexner

In February, L Brands, an Ohio-based Fortune-500 company and the owner of Bath & Body Works, announced it was selling a controlling interest in Victoria's Secret to private equity firm Sycamore Partners, even as the coronavirus was turning into a pandemic.

In April, the investment company tried to renegotiate the original agreement. Then it started looking for ways out. It filed a lawsuit claiming that L Brands hurt the company and violated the deal terms when it closed stores and laid off most of its employees because of lockdowns in mid-March.

Watch video 01:55

Live-streamed shopping shows online in China

L Brands struck back with their own lawsuit. Legal experts thought they had an airtight case since the agreement excluded pandemics as a reason to cancel.

Courts are often reluctant to let buyers renege on deals unless there was fraudulent activity, so this was set to be a test of what the law allowed under pandemic conditions.

It never got that far. By May the $525-million transaction was off. Both companies "mutually agreed" to drop the deal without an termination penalty fees.

The legacy of Al Taubman

It may seem strange for companies to back out of what is essentially a done deal. Yet bad publicity and years of litigation are strong motives. But it is not just retail stores that are hurting. Though less obvious to consumers, malls and other retail and commercial spaces are also under pressure.

In February, Michigan-based Taubman Centers announced it was selling itself to Simon Property Group for $3.6 billion in cash, with the Taubman family keeping a 20% interest. It seemed like a logical marriage. Taubman was a driving force in creating and developing the enclosed shopping mall in the US and currently owns or manages 26 shopping centers in the US and Asia. Simon Property Group, based in Indiana, is the largest shopping mall operator in the country.

It was not the first takeover attempt by Simon Property. But as lockdowns closed malls, many tenants stopped paying rent. By June, Simon Property had filed a lawsuit to end the deal. Taubman called it a classic case of buyer's remorse. Observes suspect it may be a way to lower the price. Whatever the reason, Taubman has decided to try and force the original contracted sale. They have already had their fist day in court.

When is enough enough?

In the first quarter of this year M&A activity volume in the US was $276.5 billion, which was down about 50% compared with the same time period in 2019, according to consultancy Dealogic. Globally, there was a 35% decrease in the volume of deals.  

For LVMH, the Tiffany deal seems to have no escape hatch. Breaking the deal outright could land the French company in years of expensive litigation. Buying the jeweler would give LVMH a boost in the world of upmarket baubles. Though it now looks like an expensive effort to grow in uncertain times.

But Bernard Arnault has always claimed to only be interested in the long term, "the time frame within which we pursue our strategy," according to the latest annual report. To him a Louis Vuitton bag without a big Tiffany diamond engagement ring is unthinkable.

  • Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    'There's such a lot of world to see...'

    Audrey Hepburn became an icon in 1961 as Holly Golightly in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Her little black dress became her trademark and has been copied all over the world. However, being an extravagant party girl isn't all it's cracked up to be. Holly searches for love in New York's nightlife and sings about it in the song "Moon River."

  • Audrey Hepburn Gigi Broadway 1951

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    Breakthrough with 'Gigi'

    Born on May 4, 1929, Hepburn started her acting career at the age of 20. She would have preferred dancing and singing to acting. But then she did get a chance to do just that — on Broadway. In 1952, she even received a prestigious theater award for starring in the musical of Colette's "Gigi," which drew Hollywood's attention as well.

  • Audrey Hepburn und Gregory Peck in Ein Herz und eine Krone

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    Princess of the silver screen

    Hollywood did not hesitate very long and quickly cast the 24-year-old actress as Princess Anne in "Roman Holiday" (1953), co-starring with superstar Gregory Peck who played a reporter. She gained world fame over night, and even received her first Oscar as best actress.

  • Audrey Hepburn in 'The Nun's Story'

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    The prettiest nun

    In "The Nun's Story" (1959), Audrey Hepburn plays a woman plagued by doubts. She feels called by God, but sees herself unable to adhere to the strict rules of the order. Some film critics called this Hepburn's best performance. It was quite a challenging role, considering that her nun's habit limited her means of expression.

  • Audrey Hepburn in 'How to Steel a Million?'

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    A sparrow in Paris

    The comedy "How to Steel a Million?," shot in Paris in 1966, gave Audrey Hepburn plenty of opportunity to present her comical talent. As the daughter of a counterfeit art dealer, she is torn between her loyalty to her father and a detective she falls in love with. The outfit pictured above was created by her friend and personal designer Hubert de Givenchy.

  • Audrey Hepburn in 'Wait Until Dark'

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    Blind beauty

    "Wait Until Dark" (1967) is a thriller about a blind woman chased by a brutal criminal. Hepburn's co-star, Alan Arkin, must have had a hard time during filming because he constantly had to frighten the beautiful actress. Despite his reluctance, he succeeded in his role — and Audrey Hepburn played the horrified woman with elegance.

  • Audrey Hepburn in 'The Children's Hour'

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    No happy ending

    In "The Children's Hour" (1961), the two young teachers Karen (Audrey Hepburn) and Martha (Shirley MacLaine) establish a finishing school for girls, which enjoys a good reputation until a mischievous girl spreads rumors on the presumed homosexuality of the two teachers, destroying not only the school, but also the lives of the teachers. Hepburn and MacLaine are pictured with co-star James Garner.

  • CARY GRANT, AUDREY HEPBURN in Charade, 1963

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    In good company

    The names of Audrey Hepburn's male co-stars read like Hollywood's "Who's Who": Gary Cooper, Gregory Peck, Humphrey Bogart, Fred Astaire, Peter O'Toole, Burt Lancaster — and last but not least, Cary Grant. Grant was twice as old as Hepburn when he co-starred with her in the 1963 comedy "Charade," but hardly looked it. Both received a Golden Globe for this film.

  • Audrey Hepburn (Paramount Picture/AP)

    An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

    An immortal icon

    Audrey Hepburn never considered herself an exceptional beauty. She was convinced her teeth were crooked and her ears and feet too big. She had never thought she would ever make it as an actress. Thirty movies and almost as many awards have fortunately proven her wrong. The British actress died on January 20, 1993.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)


DW recommends

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" in NY is available

The US-American actress Audrey Hepburn used the Tiffany jewelry store in New York as party girl Holly Golightly. From film to real café for the breakfast date it took decades. (16.03.2018)  

Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic is shutting Argentina down

A three-month pandemic lockdown is putting paid to many of Argentina's businesses.  