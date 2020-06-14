 Coronavirus: Lockdowns prevented the worst, researchers say | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 16.06.2020

Science

Coronavirus: Lockdowns prevented the worst, researchers say

Two studies show that anti-COVID-19 measures taken by many governments were sensible and effective. Without restrictions on the freedom of movement of their citizens, hundreds of millions more would have fallen ill.

COVID-19: Leere Straßen in London (picture-alliance/R. Pinney)

No pedestrians, no cars: The empty Westminster-Bridge in London

Researchers from the University of California/Berkeley  (UC Berkeley) and Imperial College London  last week published studies in the scientific journal Nature looking into the question of how badly the coronavirus pandemic would have developed if governments had not adopted lockdown measures and social distancing rules.

Solomon Hsiang's team from the Global Policy Laboratory  at UC Berkeley examined the situation in six major countries: China, South Korea, Italy, France, Iran and the United States. The conclusion: The emergency measures in all these countries had "significantly and substantially slowed" the pandemic.

530 million infections prevented 

In the peer-reviewed study,  the authors write that travel restrictions, company and school closures, curfews and other "non-pharmaceutical interventions" such as masks and distancing rules averted about 530 million infections altogether in the six countries.

Infografik Covid pandemic projections EN

Of those infections, however, only 62 million would probably have been registered as confirmed cases because the countries concerned had limited testing capacities. The research team based its observations on a period up to April 6 and examined 1,717 individual political measures.

Hsiang emphasized how helpful the willingness of each individual to make sacrifices in the coronavirus crisis had been: "The last several months have been extraordinarily difficult, but through our individual sacrifices, people everywhere have each contributed to one of humanity's greatest collective achievements," Hsiang said. 

Read more: German COVID-19 warning app wins on user privacy

Watch video 02:57

Argentina's long lockdown

"I don't think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time. There have been huge personal costs to staying home and canceling events," the political scientist said. "But the data show that each day made a profound difference. By using science and cooperating, we changed the course of history."

The authors of the Berkeley study did not analyze how many lives were saved as a result of the preventive actions. This was because such an estimate would have been too uncertain given the dramatic increase in infection rates and the resulting probable overburdening of health care systems if the actions had not been taken.

3.1 million lives saved in 11 countries

The research team led by the epidemiologist Samir Bhatt of the Centre for the Analysis of Global Infectious Diseases  at Imperial College, on the other hand, did venture to undertake this tricky analysis. It examined 11 European countries, looking at the period up to May 4, 2020. This study,  whose central focus was on the development of the reproduction number R, also shows that lockdown measures effectively slowed the pandemic. 

Read more: Coronavirus research: Is preprint publication cutting corners?

Watch video 01:54

Parts of Beijing locked down in new coronavirus outbreak

The researchers calculated that by May 4, between 12 and 15 million people had become infected with SARS-CoV-2. fThis corresponds to between 3.2 and 4% of the respective populations of the countries studied. According to their calculations, 3.1 million lives were saved through various protective measures. 

Caution advised — a second wave could be imminent

"Our model suggests that the measures put in place in these countries in March 2020 were successful in controlling the epidemic by driving down the reproduction number and significantly reducing the number of people who would have been infected by the virus SARS-CoV-2," says Seth Flaxman,  who accompanied the study on behalf of the Faculty of Mathematics.

His colleague Bhatt added that it would still be necessary in future to follow developments very closely to prevent a renewed increase in infections.

There were uncertainties in the research, Bhatt acknowledged. He said one limitation of the model was that it assumed that every measure had the same effect in all countries. In reality, however, there were great variations in how the lockdown was implemented in different countries. But this does not change the main message of the study, according to Bhatt. 

Read more: Coronavirus latest: Beijing outbreak 'extremely severe' as fears grow over second wave

  A young boy holds his mother's hand from across a barrier as he returns to school for a delayed spring term in Gwangju, South Korea. The government has initiated a phased reopening of schools across the country even as it sees a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Delayed spring term

    A young boy holds his mother's hand from across a barrier as he returns to school for a delayed spring term in Gwangju, South Korea. The government has initiated a phased reopening of schools across the country even as it sees a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days.

  The image shows classrooms being disinfected by quarantine workers before students enter the premises of a school in Seoul. In the first phase of reopening, high school seniors returned to classes on May 20 for a session that was meant to begin in March this year.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Disinfected classrooms

    The image shows classrooms being disinfected by quarantine workers before students enter the premises of a school in Seoul. In the first phase of reopening, high school seniors returned to classes on May 20 for a session that was meant to begin in March this year.

  Teachers check partition walls installed to ensure students' safety as they return to classrooms in Daegu, South Korea. In late February, the city of Daegu reported the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China, resulting in a huge spike in South Korea's COVID-19 infections.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Ensuring student safety

    Teachers check partition walls installed to ensure students' safety as they return to classrooms in Daegu, South Korea. In late February, the city of Daegu reported the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China, resulting in a huge spike in South Korea's COVID-19 infections.

  A school student is putting sanitizer on her hands after coming back to school last week. The second phase of reopening, initiated on June 3, involved students in their first year at high school and second year at middle school and in the third and fourth years in elementary school.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Maintaining hygiene

    A school student is putting sanitizer on her hands after coming back to school last week. The second phase of reopening, initiated on June 3, involved students in their first year at high school and second year at middle school and in the third and fourth years in elementary school.

  Students wait in line as staff conduct temperature checks with a thermal imaging camera in Chungju, South Korea. The latest phase of reopening has brought nearly 1.8 million children back to school.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Temperature checks

    Students wait in line as staff conduct temperature checks with a thermal imaging camera in Chungju, South Korea. The latest phase of reopening has brought nearly 1.8 million children back to school.

  Guidelines mandate that desks are placed in a manner that allows for physical distancing. In many cases, schools are putting up partitions to prevent the spread of the virus. South Korea has seen a resurgence of cases linked to gatherings at night clubs, churches and warehouses in recent days. This has led to the imposition of stricter regulations.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Physical distancing is must

    Guidelines mandate that desks are placed in a manner that allows for physical distancing. In many cases, schools are putting up partitions to prevent the spread of the virus. South Korea has seen a resurgence of cases linked to gatherings at night clubs, churches and warehouses in recent days. This has led to the imposition of stricter regulations.

  Transparent dividers installed at a primary school cafeteria in Chuncheon, South Korea. The Education Ministry said that 519 schools have been forced to go back to remote learning, as government guidelines direct that all students and staff members have to return to distance learning if an infection is confirmed.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Strict regulations

    Transparent dividers installed at a primary school cafeteria in Chuncheon, South Korea. The Education Ministry said that 519 schools have been forced to go back to remote learning, as government guidelines direct that all students and staff members have to return to distance learning if an infection is confirmed.

  A physical education class in progress with students wearing masks at a high school in Gwacheon, South Korea. In addition to regular sanitizing and multiple temperature checks between classes, students are required to keep their masks on at all times, except when they are eating.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Masks always on

    A physical education class in progress with students wearing masks at a high school in Gwacheon, South Korea. In addition to regular sanitizing and multiple temperature checks between classes, students are required to keep their masks on at all times, except when they are eating.

  An elementary school student being welcomed by teachers in animal costumes in Daegu. An inordinate amount of pressure for implementation lies on the shoulders of teachers, who must join the students in using an online self-diagnostic system to record their own temperatures before classes. South Korea currently has under 12,000 confirmed cases.

    South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence

    Tremendous pressure

    An elementary school student being welcomed by teachers in animal costumes in Daegu. An inordinate amount of pressure for implementation lies on the shoulders of teachers, who must join the students in using an online self-diagnostic system to record their own temperatures before classes. South Korea currently has under 12,000 confirmed cases.

    Author: Seerat Chabba


