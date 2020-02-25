 Coronavirus: Live sports updates | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Coronavirus: Live sports updates

The spread of the Coronavirus is having an impact on all aspects of life in many parts of the world. Click here for updates on what's happening in the world of sports.

Fußball 3. Liga 4. Spieltag Karlsruher SC gegen VfL Osnabrück Sportdirektor Oliver Kreuzer (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

+++All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (CET/UTC)+++

-- German professional sports leagues have been monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak and are in contact with the relevant authorities. 

-- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it is "fully committed" to holding the 2020 Games in Tokyo as planned despite the widening new coronavirus outbreak.     

IOC President Thomas Bach told Japanese media in a conference call late on Thursday that the IOC "is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting July 24."

This came as the viral outbreak across Japan and dozens of other countries has fueled concerns about the Summer Games, with a swathe of other sports events, mainly in Asia, postponed or canceled.

The Ireland-Italy Six Nations match on March 7 in Dublin was postponed on Wednesday following an outbreak of the virus in northern Italy.

Several Serie A matches in northern Italy are to be played behind closed doors due to the outbreak.

In the Europa League, Inter Milan beat Ludogorets 2-1 (4-1) at an empty San Siro, with the game played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
 

Watch video 01:40

Germany confronts coronavirus crisis

Related content

Italien Coronavirus Mailand

Coronavirus hits Italian football, German sports officials closely observing situation 25.02.2020

The coronavirus outbreak, has been disrupting the sporting calendar in Asia for some time, but now it's affecting Italian football. German sports officials say they are closely monitoring the situation.

Italien Mailand | Vorsichtsmaßnahmen Coronavirus | Menschen mit Atemschutz

Coronavirus updates: 2 new German cases in separate states 25.02.2020

The number of cases in Italy continues to climb as Germany reports its first cases in two weeks. The US has slammed Iran and China for its handling of the outbreak. Get the latest developments here.

Italien Coronavirus in Casalpusterlengo

Coronavirus: Italy towns in lockdown after COVID-19 deaths 23.02.2020

Several Italian towns have taken urgent measures to stop the virus from spreading following the deaths of two people and more than 100 infections. Venice has called off its Carnival celebrations due to the outbreak.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  