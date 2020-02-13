 Coronavirus: Li Wenliang′s death ′a moment of awakening′ for China | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 14.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Coronavirus: Li Wenliang's death 'a moment of awakening' for China

Free speech advocates in China are demanding more transparency after the death of a coronavirus whistleblower. DW spoke with human rights lawyer Wang Yu about how the case has changed public discourse on the outbreak.

A memorial for Li Wenliang in Hong Kong

DW: A group of intellectuals has published a public statement calling on the Chinese government to establish a "freedom of expression" day. How has Li Wenliang's death inspired more calls for freedom of expression in China?

Wang Yu: After Li Wenliang suddenly passed away, people realized that the Chinese government is afraid of those who speak the truth.

Around the same time that Li died, two citizen journalists who had been covering the coronavirus epidemic from Wuhan disappeared.

Authorities have tried to hide the extent of the coronavirus epidemic; and have also tried to conceal the circumstances of Li's death from the general public.

The Chinese government censors content on social media by deleting posts or suspending accounts. This censorship regime is the actual cause of the unstoppable epidemic. Following Li's death, there was a lot of information on Chinese social media being posted by members of civil society. However, the government quickly took control.

Freedom of expression is the foundation of openness and transparency. That is why human rights scholar Zhang Li-fan from Peking University is leading a call for the Chinese government to establish a freedom of expression day.

I would say Li's death is a moment of awakening for many people in China.

Read moreDid China's authoritarianism actually help the coronavirus spread?

As a human rights lawyer in China, how do you asses Beijing's handling of the epidemic and why are authorities censoring information online?

Beijing tried from the start to hide the full extent of the coronavirus epidemic from the Chinese public. That exposed frontline medical staff to the highly transmittable virus without proper protection, further enhancing the risk of these medical staff contracting the illness.

After the epidemic grew out of control, the government enforced a lockdown across China. However, I doubt that this will stop the virus from spreading. They prevented western experts from entering China to help fight the epidemic due to political reasons.

Authorities censor information about the virus on social media because they are afraid of the Chinese people learning the truth about their incompetence.

The Chinese government holds on to power by forcing society to adopt a single narrative, which is whatever Beijing says it is. They are safeguarding their interests and not the interests of public health.

Watch video 02:27

'Forcibly quarantined': Citizen journalists disappear

Did doctor Li's passing change challenge the narrative of authorities?

Li's death destroyed the Chinese government's claim that a human right like freedom of speech is not connected to what is being called the "right to survival." 

Chinese netizens realized following Li's death that free access to information is a right that is important for survival and safety during this epidemic.

Li Wenliang's experience is a microcosm of Chinese people's lives. In this country, anyone could go through what Li Wenliang experienced. His passing resonates with many people and I believe that's very important.

Therefore, we are demanding that China's leaders guarantee human rights before they talk about ensuring everyone's survival.

Read moreCoronavirus: How hospitals in China's Wuhan kept the sick away

What is the current state of human rights advocacy in China?

Initiatives started by intellectuals are critical right now as human rights and the rule of law have deteriorated in China over the past few years.

Since the "709" crackdown on human rights activists in 2015, the Chinese government has been detaining a large number of journalists and intellectuals. But China needs intellectuals to help lead the country. Policies that suppress and punish intellectuals have in the past led China to the brink of disaster.

Wang Yu is a Chinese human rights lawyer based in Beijing.

This interview was conducted by William Yang from DW's Taipei office. 

  • Bearded man stands in front of a large picture of a Beijing opera singer (Getty Images)

    Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry

    Global impact

    The coronavirus epidemic has consequences for international cultural events. The Art Basel Hong Kong art fair has been canceled. China has downsized its participation in the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. The Chinese National Opera's New Year's Concert in Berlin was also canceled; musicians and performers are not allowed to leave because of the coronavirus crisis.

  • a man taking a selfie, Chinese buildings in the background (AFP/G. Baker)

    Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry

    Closed to tourists

    Usually, crowds of tourists jostle their way through the Forbidden City. Now, a lonely tourist has Beijing's Palace Museum all to himself. The city's imperial palace, built from 1420 to 1644, is considered an architectural masterpiece and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. It was initially the seat of the Ming and later the Qing dynasty, and where the emperor and his court lived.

  • closed gates at China Shanghai Disneyland picture-alliance/dpa/Kyodo/Maxppp)

    Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry

    Attractions on hold

    Disneyland Shanghai has closed its doors to the Magic Kingdom for the time being. The coronavirus outbreak intensified at the start of the Chinese New Year. Subsequent quarantine and travel restrictions caused the annual surge of holiday travel within and to China to collapse. Last year the industry reported a turnover of $78 billion (€71.5 billion) during the weeklong holidays alone.

  • Security personnel and a tent at a closed part of the Great Wall (Reuters/C. G. Rawlins)

    Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry

    No access

    In the fight against the coronavirus, China's authorities have not stopped at shutting down historical sites. Parts of the Great Wall of China, a powerful symbol for the country, have been closed off. The section of the wall in Badaling, northern Beijing (photo above), which is highly popular with tourists, is closed. Also closed are the Ming graves and the Yinshan Pagoda.

  • People in costume doing a dragon dance (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Z. Wenkui)

    Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry

    Dragon dance

    Spring in Shenyang in 2019: A dance group performs a dragon dance on the occasion of the Longtaitou Festival, when China celebrates the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calendar. It is known as "the day when the dragon raises its head," and the country and nature regain strength. This year, it falls on February 24, but the coronavirus epidemic could put a damper on events.

    Author: Stefan Dege (db)


DW recommends

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry

The Forbidden City is abandoned, and parts of the Great Wall are closed. The coronavirus has forced top tourist attractions in China to close their doors as cultural events have ground to a halt. (13.02.2020)  

Related content

Deutsch-Chinesen trauern um Dr. Li Wenliang und fordern Meinungsfreiheit

Sieren's China: Li Wenliang, a tragic hero 13.02.2020

The spread of the coronavirus and the death of the doctor Li Wenliang have triggered a debate in China about freedom of speech. This could work in the country's favor, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

China Wuhan Augenarzt Li Wenliang gestorben

China to probe death of 'hero' doctor who raised alarm on coronavirus 07.02.2020

China announced Friday they will probe the death of a 'hero' doctor who died from coronavirus after being reprimanded for identifying early cases. Li Wenliang died in the hospital where he worked in Wuhan.

China reports surge in coronavirus cases 13.02.2020

The number of infections worldwide shot up to 60,000 after 15,000 new cases were reported in just one day, using a new diagnostic model. Over 250 deaths were recorded on Wednesday alone – in the Chinese province of Hubay, where the outbreak began.

Advertisement