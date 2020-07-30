Coronavirus leads to record drop in German GDP

Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 10.1% in the second quarter of 2020, according to economic data released on Thursday.

The data from Germany's Federal Statistic Office comes amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across Europe.

"This was the sharpest decline since the quarterly GDP calculations for Germany began in 1970," the statistics office said.

"It's clear that it was a really horrible quarter for Germany," DW's Chelsea Dulaney said. "We saw declines basically across the entire economy."

Household spending, business investment and exports all fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday's data showed.

In March, Germany's panel of economic advisers agreed that the unfolding coronavirus crisis would deal a severe blow to the country and predicted a 2.8% drop in gross domestic product for the year as a whole.

That calculation was based on the assumption that lockdowns would last for no more than five weeks and restrictions would be eased swiftly thereafter.

Jobless rate holds steady

In addition to the drop in GDP, some 6.7 million people were enrolled in a German state-funded furlough scheme in May, up from 6.1 million the previous month, the Federal Employment Agency says.

However, the jobless rate for July held steady at 6.4%, unchanged from June in a sign that the initial effects of the pandemic were easing.

