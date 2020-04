Coronavirus latest: Wuhan ups death toll by 50%

China's GDP shrinks by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020

The United States announces plans to ease social distancing measures.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledges "full support" for WHO.

The original epicenter Wuhan has updated its death toll from 2,579 to 3,869

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

07:10 Britain's Prince William has praised the 99-year-old World War II who has raised more than 17 million pounds ($21.1 million, €19.6 million) for the National Health Service by walking laps of his garden as "an absolute legend."

Captain Tom Moore originally aimed to raise a modest 1,000 pounds amid the coronavirus crisis by completing the challenge of walking 100 laps ahead of his 100th birthday. However, thanks to social media, the effort garnered national attention.

"It's wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination," said the prince.

07:00 Muslims in India are facing attacks and boycotts amid the coronavirus crisis. DW's Nimisha Jaiswal traveled to the northern city of Meerut to find out why Muslims are being blamed for what some locals are calling "corona jihad."

06:45 A contact-tracing app to track the spread of coronavirus will be ready for Germans to download and use on their smartphones in three to four weeks, Health Minister Jens Spahn says.

German federal and state government leaders have said they will support voluntary use of such an app, when available, so smartphone users can quickly learn if and when they had been exposed to an infected person.

Developers are working hard to ensure data protection standards are "as perfect as possible," Spahn told public broadcaster ARD.

"For it to be really good, it needs more like three to four weeks rather than two weeks," Spahn said.

Germany has the fifth-highest number of COVID-19 cases behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France at nearly 134,000 but it has kept fatalities down to a relatively low 3,868, thanks in part to early and extensive testing.

However, Germany has been more cautious than some Asian countries in using digital technology to fight the spread of COVID-19, restrained by Europe's strict data privacy laws. Spahn said the country had coped well with the first wave of its coronavirus outbreak thanks to the social distancing measures that were taken.

The healthcare system would still need just under a third of its total intensive care and respiration beds to cope with COVID-19 patients, he said. However, a rebalancing of clinical provision — allowing postponed treatments and operations to be resumed — would be possible from the start of May.

06:15 European car sales dropped by 55% in the last month as lockdown measures went into effect in most nations, the industry's trade association said Friday.

"All 27 EU markets contracted in March, but Italy took the biggest hit, with registrations falling by 85.4% to 28,326 new cars," the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said.

05:30 The Central Council of Muslims in Germany has appealed to communities to continue to adhere to social distancing measures imposed as a result of the coronavirus.

"As it is difficult for us to keep our mosques closed during the holy month of Ramadan, it is our religious and civil responsibility to do just that at this time," said council chairman Aiman Mazyek.

The protection of health and human life had to be of the highest priority during the pandemic, Mazyek said. Meanwhile, Germany's Deputy Interior Minister Markus Kerber praised the commitment of Muslim communities to the fight against coronavirus. They had shown "a high degree of responsibility and solidarity with our society," he said. "This renews and strengthens cohesion in our society."

Kerber was set to meet religious and community leaders from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths later on Friday to discuss how to proceed when it comes to church, temple and mosque services in future.

05:20 Denmark is set to relax social distancing restrictions from Monday, allowing certain small businesses, such as hairdressers, beauty salons and driving schools to reopen.

Such enterprises were shuttered last month as part of a lockdown to rein in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

04:58 The number of reported infections in Germany has risen by 3,380 to 133,830, according to the country’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The number of deaths as a result of infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 rose by 299 within 24 hours, to 3,868. Some 81,800 patients were reported as having recovered, around 4,700 more than the previous day.

Figures compiled by the RKI depend on data being transmitted from state and local levels to a national one, meaning they can differ to those published in real time by the Johns Hopkins University.

04:45 In light of those revised Wuhan figures, catch up here on a DW report from the streets of the city just a few days ago.

Read more: What is life like in post-lockdown Wuhan?

04:30 In China, the city of Wuhan — the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — has revised the number of virus-related deaths up by 1,290 to 3,869, local authorities said. That represents an increase of 50% on earlier figures.

The government of Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, said in a statement that the number of casualties had been revised up due to late reports from medical institutions. In addition, some coronavirus patients died at home while hospitals were overloaded in the early stages.

The overall accuracy of China's coronavirus data has been questioned both abroad and by the country’s own citizens.

03:30 US flights deporting migrants from Guatemala have been temporarily suspended after a recent flight carried migrants who tested positive for the coronavirus. Out of the 76 people on the Monday flight, 44 were reported to have tested positive.

"Guatemala is working with US authorities to evaluate the health status of Guatemalans returned in recent days," a spokesman for the Guatemalan presidency said.

02:30 Close to two-thirds of Americans think that President Trump's actions to deal with the threat of coronavirus were too slow, according to a new poll conducted by the Pew Research Center. The survey was conducted between April 7 and April 12, using a sample of 4,917 American adults.

While 65% felt that the initial response was too slow, 52% felt that his comments on the pandemic are aimed at making it look better than it really is. Close to 40% felt that his representation of the crisis is accurate and 8% said that Trump is making the situation seem worse than it is.

Most Americans said they believe Trump reacted to the coronavirus crisis too slowly

02:10 China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Friday. It was the first such decline since the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976.

The historic contraction, the first since China began publishing quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) data in 1992, in the world's second-largest economy comes following widespread closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China late last year and shut down factories, transport and shopping malls.

Over the course of 2020, lockdowns have spread around the world putting a major damper on global trade.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China's GDP fell 9.8% in the first three months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said, which compared with expectations for a 9.9% contraction and 1.5% growth in the previous quarter.

02:05 Hundreds of garment workers in Bangladesh took to the streets to demand unpaid wages after factories suspended operations over coronavirus-related lockdowns across the world. Protests were staged in parts of Dhaka while workers also blocked a highway outside the Bangladeshi capital.

Many protesters blame international brands like Wal-Mart, H&M and Marks & Spencer for canceling orders worth $3.2 billion, which directly affect the 2.26 million workers in the industry.

Notably, the textile industry accounts for close to 85% of Bangladesh’s $40 billion in annual exports.

01:45 In a bid to control the spread of the virus, Mexico will restrict movement between places that have been severely affected by the coronavirus, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced. This is mostly restricted to large cities, prompting authorities to cordon off many towns that have not been affected by the virus.

Mexico has reported 450 new cases and 37 new deaths, bringing the country's total tally to 6,297 cases and 486 deaths.

01:05 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic could remain in place for a year. He said the issue was largely due to uncertainty about the development of a vaccine or new ways to treat COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"Social distancing is something we should get very used to," Morrison told local radio station 3AW. "It could be a year, but I'm not speculating about that." Social distancing measures will remain in place for at least another four weeks, he added.

00:20 US President Donald Trump announced plans to begin rolling back social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under an action plan dubbed "Opening Up America Again," the White House said state governors could lift the measures in three phases. Under phase one of the plan, churches and sporting venues could open "under strict physical distancing protocols." However, group outings should not exceed more than 10 people.

The pandemic has triggered widespread economic fallout, triggering historic levels of unemployment in the US. Trump is hoping to kick the US economy back into action before the presidential election slated for November.

Statistics from Johns Hopkins University show over 32,900 coronavirus deaths in the United States and nearly 630,000 confirmed infections.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

rc, see, ls/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

