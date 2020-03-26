Coronavirus latest: Wuhan reopens after two-month lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged, is slowly reopening after more than two months of lockdown

The United States now has nearly 105,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University

New York City and New Orleans are planning temporary hospitals as they grapple with a surge of cases

Germany says it doesn't expect to relax restrictions on public movement before April 20

10:25 The number of coronavirus deaths in Germany has reached 395, and the number of confirmed infections is over 53,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Germany's Robert Koch Institute, using different methodologies, puts the death toll in the country at 325, up to 55 in a day.

10:00 Here's a summary of key global events from the last few hours:

China: The country began easing restrictions in the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started. Travel by train into the city is now permitted, but travelers seeking to leave will still have to wait until April 8. No domestically transmitted cases of the virus were recorded on Friday, but there were 54 imported cases.

United States: President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion (€1.97 trillion) economic relief package that had been passed by Congress earlier, enacting it into law. The deal includes measures to free up funds for health care resources and provide relief for struggling businesses and individuals.

Trump also used the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to make desperately needed ventilators. Although he had previously said production should be left up to private businesses, the president backtracked under heavy pressure from states and medical officials scrambling to treat critically ill patients.

The nation now has the most coronavirus infections worldwide, and cases continue to skyrocket. As of Saturday morning, it had registered over 104,000 infections, with 1,711 deaths. New York City remains the hardest-hit area of the country.

Iran: The death toll in the country is the highest in the Middle East at 2,378 with another 144 deaths announced on Friday. Its government finished setting up a 2,000 field bed hospital in the capital that will start taking patients from next week, but widespread distrust over the government's handling of the crisis remains.

Hundreds have died and thousands were taken ill after people drank poisonous methanol alcohol after claims it could cure the virus circulated on social media.

Elsewhere: Japan's capital Tokyo stepped up containment measures on Saturday, advising the public to remain home following a sudden spike in cases. Russians have been given a week's paid leave and restaurants across the country have been ordered to close. On Friday night, Ireland announced its own nationwide lockdown until April 12.

Worldwide: The latest figures show coronavirus infections worldwide reached over 600,000. On Friday, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said: "It is clear that we have entered a recession" after the virus forced businesses and trade to halt or slow down and billions of people remained at home, across the world.

09:42 Ireland's health minister, Simon Harris, said Saturday that he hopes the country would be able to end a national lockdown in two weeks' time if it proved effective in slowing down the rate of hospital admissions. However, he dismissed lifting restrictive measures entirely.

"Will we be in a position on April 12 where life in Ireland can return to normal? Absolutely not. Let's be honest with each other, these are measures that we are going to need to continue to work at," he told national broadcaster RTE.

Ireland entered a national lockdown at midnight Saturday, requiring everyone but non-essential workers to remain home. People are allowed outside for medical appointments and grocery shopping, as well as for farming, exercise close to home and essential family visits.

Ireland currently has 2,121 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths.

09:29 The neighboring Asian nations of Malaysia and Indonesia reported an uptick in coronavirus infection cases on Saturday.

Malaysia reported 159 new cases of infections, bringing its total to 2,320, Reuters said. There have so far been 26 reported deaths.

Indonesian health officials reported 109 new cases, for a total of 1,555 infections, with 87 total deaths.

The Philippines reported 14 new deaths and 272 new cases, marking the country's single largest daily increase in fatalities and infections.

Some Asian nations that have avoided an uncontrolled spread have seen their numbers rise recently as citizens and residents abroad have returned home in the face of outbreaks in the Middle East, North America and Europe.

08:25 Russians faced pleas to stay home Saturday and some face ramped-up restrictions as the country tries to prevent the coronavirus from spreading beyond the 1,036 currently confirmed infections.

Restaurants across the country have been shut. Regular international flights have also been prohibited and anyone entering the country will be subject to strict quarantine measures.

President Vladimir Putin has called on all Russians, except those in essential services, to stay home next week and said they would receive paid holiday.

However, the Kremlin has thus far stopped short of instituting a lockdown similar to those in place in other nations.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said that official coronavirus figures are vastly below reality due to a lack of testing and has instituted harsher measures for the capital.

Putin was pictured this week in full protective gear during a visit to a Moscow hospital that is treating coronavirus patients

07:55 Sri Lankan police said they have arrested thousands for violating a nationwide curfew intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Eighteen of the detained were praying in a mosque in the town of Horowpathana, some 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of the capital, Colombo.

Since March 20, police have arrested 4,600 individuals for violating a curfew that is slated to last until at least next week. Non-essential travel has also been banned. The government is helping an estimated 18,000 stranded tourists return to their home nations.

Sri Lanka has recorded 106 cases of the infection, with no deaths so far.

07:52 Wuhan, the city in central China where the novel coronavirus is thought to have originated, partially reopened Saturday after a strict two-month lockdown.

People are now allowed to enter the city, but not leave. Exit restrictions are expected to be lifted on April 8.

China reported 54 COVID-19 cases on Friday, all of them "imported." Despite only one confirmed local transmission a day earlier, there is growing skepticism around Beijing's claim to have beaten the virus.

07:40 A total of 86 United Nations staff members around the world have COVID-19, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has confirmed. UN staff in Europe have been most affected, but staff members in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the US have also confirmed cases. Many UN staff have been working from home since the outbreak began.

07:30 The Luftwaffe, or German Air Force, has begun transporting seriously ill coronavirus patients from Italy to Germany, it announced Saturday.

The Luftwaffe said MedEvac Airbus planes, specially designed for medical transport purposes, were being used and that military medical officials were assisting in the transport.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called it "an important sign of solidarity."

"Europe must stay together," she added in a statement that was shared by the Defense Ministry on Twitter.

German hospitals and clinics had already begun taking in patients from Italy, the hardest-hit nation, as well as from eastern France, where the coronavirus outbreak has been particularly virulent.

07:10 As part of DW's #InThisTogether initiative, our social media team has produced a video giving tips on dealing with cabin fever, after days — or weeks — of lockdown measures.

06:57 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday on state TV that the nation's health infrastructure was strong and prepared for a possible escalation in the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran was one of the first non-Asian nations to experience a dramatic rise in infections. The country has reported over 32,000 cases, with 2,378 deaths, as of Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is the Middle Eastern country with the highest death toll.

Authorities there have repeatedly insisted they have the virus under control. However, international experts fear the country may be underreporting its cases as it faces parliamentary elections in September. The country also waited a long time to institute restrictive measures.

Iranian researchers have estimated that peak infection will not be reached until late May, and that millions could potentially die.

Local media also reported Saturday that thousands have been taken ill and hundreds killed from drinking poisonous methanol alcohol, which many Iranians mistakenly believe will protect them from the virus.

06:29 In an interview with three Italian newspapers, French President Emmanuel Macron called for European nations to act with more solidarity in the battle against the coronavirus.

"We will not overcome this crisis without strong European solidarity on both health and budget questions," he told Corriere de la Serra, La Stampa and La Repubblica.

His words were an indirect criticism of Germany and the Netherlands, who earlier in the week took the lead in blocking calls from Italy and Spain to have the EU create so-called corona bonds, which would see the bloc take on debt at the EU level to assist the hardest-hit countries.

Despite "resistance" from Germany and other countries, "we need to push this fight forward," Macron said.

However, he praised German and France for sending masks and protective gear to Italy.

06:03 German media has reported that at least 360,000 applications for immediate financial assistance have been submitted by self-employed workers and small businesses, who have been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Some €138 million ($154 million) has been already transferred, German daily Bild reported, citing the results of a survey among the German states. The money need not be paid back.

The assistance is part of a package of measures by the German government to mitigate the economic effects of the crisis and provide a financial lifeline to businesses and individuals who are existentially threatened by the pandemic, which has forced restaurants and non-essential stores to close and seen public life largely canceled.

A groundbreaking aid package, which received final approval on Friday, frees a total of €50 billion in rapid support for the self-employed and the smallest firms.

05:46 Officials in Japan have urged citizens to avoid non-essential movement following a surge in the number of coronavirus infections over the past week. "I realize it's the weekend, but just ask yourself whether or not you can delay what you think you need to do to another day," Tokyo's governor, Yuriko Koike, said.

In particular, Koike called on the tens of millions of residents in the metropolitan area to refrain from taking part in cherry blossom celebrations, an important national pastime that involves communal eating and drinking. The blossoms are expected to reach their peak in the coming days. Crowds had already been out to take in the sight earlier this week.

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Japan stand at 1,499, with the number accelerating recently. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called it "a national crisis," but stopped short of calling a state of emergency.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that Tokyo on Saturday had confirmed more than 50 new cases, a record daily increase.

Tokyo, one of the largest and most densely populated cities on earth, was still packed with workers on Friday

05:29 The United Nations has announced that it is postponing a nuclear conference scheduled from April 27-May 22 in New York City, the current epicenter of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

The event would have involved the 191 parties to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty traveling to the organization's New York headquarters to discuss whether the 50-year-old treaty is achieving its goal of slowing the spread of nuclear weapons around the world.

UN spokesperson Stephanie Dujarric said Friday that the conference will take place " as soon as the circumstances permit, but no later than April 2021."

The United States has registered over 100,000 coronavirus infections. Over 26,000 of them are in New York City, where 450 people have died.

04:45 German Research Minister Anja Karliczek has said that a coronavirus vaccine will most likely not be available until the end of the year.

In an interview with the German newspaper group, Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, Karliczek said that developing an effective vaccine as quickly as possible must be done carefully. "We need to be sure that the vaccine works and doesn't harm patients."

04:30 South Korea logged 146 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily number of cases in a week. The new cases bring the country's total infections to over 9,400 while the death toll rose to 144.

In an encouraging development, the country's disease control agency said that over 4,800 people have been released from hospitals, marking the first time that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of people currently being treated.

03:30 As the outbreak continues to spread throughout the globe, several countries have reported their first coronavirus deaths.

In Jordan, where there are currently 200 cases, a woman in her 80s passed away from the virus.

In Brunei, the country's first virus fatality was 64-years-old and had a history of travel to the neighboring countries of Malaysia and Cambodia.

South Africa reported its first death as well, with four patients who are currently listed as in critical condition.

02:45 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil and questioned the official death toll in the hard-hit state of Sao Paulo, saying it seemed "too large," while accusing the state's governor of manipulating the numbers for political gain.

Bolsonaro has refused to initiate nationwide social distancing measures in Brazil, insisting that protecting the economy is more important and criticizing governors who have taken action locally in Brazilian states.

"I'm sorry, some people will die, they will die, that's life. You can't stop a car factory because of traffic deaths," he said in a television interview.

01:50 Germany will not relax its current restrictions on public life before April 20, Helge Braun, the head of Angela Merkel's Chancellery, told the newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

"We will not discuss any relaxing [of restrictions] until April 20, and until then, all measures will remain in place. Stores, restaurants, schools and universities are closed," said Braun, adding that it should be clear after Easter whether the restrictions have slowed the spread of coronavirus.

"If we manage to slow the rate of infection so that it takes ten, twelve or more days for cases to double, then we know we're on the right track," said Braun.

01:30 Regulators with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved a new rapid coronavirus test. Medical supply manufacturer Abbott Laboratories said its test can confirm a COVID-19 infection in minutes. The company said it would launch the test next week at a selection of urgent care centers. Many areas of the US have struggled with test kit shortages.

01:00 Brazilian authorities announced a travel ban applying to all foreigners without residency entering the country via airports. The ban will go into effect Monday, Reuters reported.

00:35 Wuhan, the city in central China where the novel coronavirus is thought to have originated, partially reopened Saturday. In January, the city of 11 million was completely locked down, with all travel in and out prohibited.

As of Saturday, people will be allowed to enter Wuhan, but not leave. Exit restrictions are expected to be lifted on April 8. The capital of Hubei province, Wuhan is the last city in the province to have travel restrictions lifted.

China reported 54 "imported" COVID-19 cases on Friday. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the US could soon be considered the new "epicenter" of the virus.

00:15 US states have begun imposing quarantine orders on people arriving from New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US. In the state of Rhode Island, around 250 kilometers (160 miles) from New York City, state police officers Friday began pulling over vehicles with New York state license plates to collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory 14-day quarantine, the Associated Press reported.

Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered anyone arriving from New York and the neighboring states of New Jersey and Connecticut, to self-quarantine for at least 14 days after arrival.

New York City accounts for nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 cases in the US

00:05 Here's the latest on the healthcare situation in the US:

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to overwhelm health care systems in several locations in the US, as the number of infections continues to climb exponentially. A week ago, on March 21, the number of COVID-19 cases in the US was around 25,000. On Friday, there were over 100,000 confirmed cases, according to numbers published by Johns Hopkins University.

Health care officials in places like New York City and New Orleans said they need more medicine, protective gear, and medical equipment like ventilators.

In New York City, which has over 25,000 cases, hospitals warn there are not enough beds to treat all of the patients with severe symptoms. On Friday, the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan was converted into a temporary hospital with 1,000 beds. More temporary hospitals are planned.

New Orleans, which has more than 1,100 cases, rushed to complete a makeshift hospital at a convention center Friday. Health officials say Mardi Gras celebrations late last month triggered a COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here:Italy registers nearly 1,000 new deaths in single day

