 Coronavirus latest: World lights up to thank ′heroes′ working to combat COVID-19 | News | DW | 03.05.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: World lights up to thank 'heroes' working to combat COVID-19

Landmarks across the globe have been in sparkling form as a way of expressing gratitude to those who are working through the pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll has edged towards 250,000. Follow DW for the latest.

Golden Statues at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower wears a protective mask during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 2, 2020

  • Global death toll currently stands at more than 243,000 with almost 3.5 million cases of the virus that first emerged in China at the turn of the year
  • Landmarks from Busan to Bratislava, from Toronto to Tallin, have been following in the footsteps of New York's Empire State Building in lighting up as part of an initiative to thank those battling the coronavirus
  • Pakistan and Russia have both reported biggest one-day spikes in infections

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:02 The Eiffel Tower joined other famous landmarks around the world on Saturday in capping a sparkling tribute to those fighting against COVID-19. The initiative was first launched by the Empire State Building in New York last month.

At 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), the Paris monument lit up in "sparkling white" to hail "the unfailing courage of care workers confronting the coronavirus pandemic," said SETE, the firm that manages the Eiffel Tower.

The nine-day #HeroesShineBright initiative first began on April 24 in New York. Each night a different color is shone into the night sky to express gratitude towards healthcare staff, transit workers, and police or military personnel, SETE said.

Other landmarks that have seen similar acts are the Euromast in Rotterdam, the 360 Observation Deck in Chicago, the UAE'S Burj Khalifa, the CN Tower in Toronto, the Macao tower in China, the Busan Tower in South Korea, the Ostankino TV Tower in Russia, the Tallinn TV Tower in Estonia and the OVNI Tower in Slovakia.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Coronavirus latest: Spain released from seven-week lockdown 

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jsi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

