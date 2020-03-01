Coronavirus latest: World is in 'uncharted territory'

The coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, with both Europe and the US recording a rise in the number of cases every day. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the world was in "uncharted territory."

"We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.

Almost nine times as many cases were reported outside China as inside over the past 24 hours.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Better than nothing It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Disinfect your hands In its list of recommendations onhow to protect yourself from getting infected, the World Health Organisation does not mention face masks. At the top is frequently cleaning your hands. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Soap and water will do as well The more simple day-to-day solution is water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right! So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Stay away! Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Got Fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip! If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Avoid contact! When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Well done — not rare! Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses. Author: Fabian Schmidt



How many cases are there worldwide?

More than 90,000 cases have been confirmed in more than 60 countries, with the total number of fatalities crossing 3,100.

The vast majority of the deaths have been reported in China. However, Beijing announced in its daily update Tuesday that infections were dropping, with 125 new cases in the past 24 hours. That is the lowest rate since January 21. It also said 59% of people diagnosed (80,151) had recovered.

South Korea recorded 600 new cases bringing the total infection figure to over 4,800 — the highest number outside China.

The United States — which has so far been among the least-affected countries — confirmed its sixth death on Monday — all in the state of Washington.

What is the situation in Europe?

More than 2,100 cases have been confirmed in the European Union, with Italy as the worst hit country. More than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by Italian authorities. As of Monday, 52 people who had tested positive in Italy have died.

In Germany, the number of fresh cases doubled in 24 hours. The eastern states of Thuringia and Brandenburg reported their first cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 157.

On the same day, the EU raised the risk level from "low to moderate" to "moderate to high."

Where are the new cases?

The virus surfaced in a number of global cities Monday, including New York, Moscow and Berlin. Infections were also confirmed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, Latvia, Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Jordan and Portugal.

What about the economic impacts?

Countries across the world expect a slump in their economy due to the outbreak. The International Monetary Fund last week said it was likely to downgrade its growth forecast for the global economy.

China, however, is confident of meeting its economic goals for 2020, despite the "negative impact" of the coronavirus on the country's economy, Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Monday.

The European Central Bank, on the other hand, said it was ready to take action amid concerns over the state of the global economy. "We are ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks," said Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank chief.

G7 finance ministers will hold talks on Tuesday to tackle to the rising global uncertainty.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Does rinsing your nose with saline protect you? According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence to support claims that a saline solution will "kill” the virus and protect you.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Will gargling mouthwash prevent an infection? Certain brands of mouthwash may eliminate particular microbes from your saliva for a few minutes, but, according to the WHO, this does not protect you from the new coronavirus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can eating garlic help? This dubious claim has been spreading like wildfire across social media. Though it is possible that garlic may have some antimicrobial properties, there is no evidence to suggest from the current coronavirus outbreak that eating this bulb will protect people from the virus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can pets spread COVID-19? There is no evidence to suggest pets, such as cats and dogs, can be infected or transmit the coronavirus. Regularly washing your hands with soap and water after touching your beloved moggy or pooch will help stop the spread of bacteria that they commonly carry, such as E. coli and salmonella.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can the corona virus be transmitted via air mail? People receiving parcels from China are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus, as the virus does not survive long on objects. Due to the poor survivability of the coronavirus on surfaces, there is a very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Is there a vaccine yet? The new coronavirus needs its own vaccine. Pneumonia vaccines such as the pneumococcal and the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine will not protect you against the coronavirus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Do bleach products protect you? Bleach/chlorine-based disinfectants, solvents, 75% ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform can kill the 2019-nCoV on hard surfaces; however, they have little or no impact if you put them on your skin.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Avoid direct contact! To avoid a coronavirus infection, always cook raw foods thoroughly. It is also advisable to avoid direct contact with people who are sick.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Keep your hands clean! Frequently washing your hands with soap and water can help prevent an infection. You can also use an alcohol-based sanitizing gel instead. If you have to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow. If you have contracted the disease without knowing it, coughing or sneezing in this manner might help to reduce the spread. Author: Jessie Wingard



Is a treatment in sight?

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said it has identified antiviral compounds with potential as coronavirus treatments, according to Reuters. The company said it was working with a third party to screen the compounds, and if successful, will start testing by the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump urged pharaceutical companies to develop a vaccine quickly. Vice President Mike Pence said the treatment for the coronavirus could be available by summer or early fall. "The vaccine may not be available until late this year or early next, but the therapeutics to give relief to the people who contract the coronavirus could be available by summer or early fall," Pence said at a news conference.

adi/rt (Reuters, AFP)

