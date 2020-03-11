 Coronavirus latest: Widespread travel bans after WHO declares a global ′pandemic′ | News | DW | 12.03.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: Widespread travel bans after WHO declares a global 'pandemic'

US President Donald Trump is also considering a national disaster declaration amid concern about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.

Race attendees use hand sanitizer installed at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, England (Getty Images/M. Steele)

  • WHO says its "deeply concerned by the alarming levels of the spread and severity of the outbreak" 
  • Italy, the worst-hit country after China, has reported a daily spike and has over 12,000 confirmed cases 
  • In Europe, there are more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 930 people have died from the virus so far
  • Italy has ordered all establishments shut except for pharmacies and food stores
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that two-thirds of Germany may get coronavirus

Read moreWhat you need to know about the coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:24 Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned its citizens and residents frpm traveling to European Union states, according Saudi state television. 

00:09 US President Donald Trump is considering implementing travel restrictions and a mandatory quarantine for travelers returning from European countries. He is set to address the nation about potential restrictions on television at 21:00 EST (1:00 UTC).

23:52 Australia announced an A$17.6 billion ($11.4 billion) (€10.11 billion) spending plan to curb the economic impact of coronavirus, and avert the country's first recession in 29 years. The spending plan is equivalent to about 1.2% of the country's GDP.

23:44 El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has imposed a 21-day nationwide quarantine, meaning that no foreigner will be able to enter the country unless they are a resident or a diplomat. The country currently has no confirmed cases. 

23:20 "Bottom line, it's going to get worse," said Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The statement comes as Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the White House on the government's response to the outbreak. 

lc/rc (dpa, Reuters, AP)

