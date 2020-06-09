Coronavirus latest: WHO urges Pakistan to lock down

The WHO recommends that Pakistan reimpose

"intermittent lockdowns," stating the country does not meet any conditions for lifting restrictions UK death toll reaches 50,107, according to the Office of National Statistics

The German state of Thuringia is to lift all social distancing restrictions on June 13, despite federal recommendations

Across the world, there are more than 7.2 million confirmed cases and over 410,000 deaths

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

08:30 The global economy could contract 6.0% this year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is forecasting in its latest outlook.

The prognosis is based on if the pandemic being kept under control. This scenario would see the economy bouncing back with 5.2% growth in 2021.

Under another scenario factoring in a second wave of contagion this year — which the intergovernmental organization said is equally likely — the global economy could contract 7.6% before growing only 2.8% next year.

"By the end of 2021, the loss of income exceeds that of any previous recession over the last 100 years outside wartime, with dire and long-lasting consequences for people, firms and governments," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in an introduction to the refreshed outlook, entitled "World Economy on a Tightrope."

In a previous report in March, by when the outbreak had hit China but not yet the world's other large economies, the OECD slashed its global growth forecast by half a percentage point to 2.4% — this would have been the worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

07:58 Hungary and Croatia will lift restrictions on cross-border travel from Friday as the novel coronavirus pandemic has subsided and remains under control in both countries, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Previous border openings with Austria, Slovakia, Serbia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic had not caused a spike in new cases, said Szijjarto in a Facebook video.

The latest figures show Croatia has 2,247 confirmed infections and a modest death toll of 106. Hungary has 4,017 cases and 551 deaths.

07:50 The World Health Organization (WHO) has told Pakistan to implement "intermittent" lockdowns to stem the surge in coronavirus infections as the country lifts restrictions, said the country's officials.

"As of today, Pakistan does not meet any of the prerequisite conditions for opening the lockdown", the WHO said in a letter confirmed by Pakistan officials on Tuesday.

Since the start of Pakistan's outbreak in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan opposed a nationwide lockdown of the sort seen elsewhere, arguing his country could not afford it. Instead, Pakistan's four provinces ordered a patchwork of closures, but last week Khan said most of these restrictions would be lifted.

The recommendation from the WHO comes as Pakistan health officials declared a record number of new cases in the past 24 hours. The country has now confirmed a total of more than 113,000 cases and 2,200 deaths — though with testing still limited, real rates are thought to be much higher.

The health body added test results indicate a high level of infection in the population and many people have not adopted behavioral changes such as social distancing and frequent hand-washing. It recommended an intermittent lockdown cycle of two weeks on, two weeks off.

Zafar Mirza, the prime minister's special advisor for health, responded to the letter saying: "We have to make tough policy choices to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods."

07:15 Schools in Germany are set to return to normal after the summer holidays, said Stefanie Hubig, the president of the conference of ministers of education and cultural affairs (KMK). The ministers of education are in agreement on this and will hold discussions next week on what the coming school year could look like, said Hubig in comments on German public broadcasting corporation ARD's Morgenmagazin breakfast show.

Hubig said she could well understand that parents with pre-school and school-aged children had reached their limits in recent weeks. The school situation in Germany's 16 states was currently varied, but they were all heading in the same direction, said Hubig, adding that it was good that some children were already able to return to school.

Last week, the state ministers of education announced a return to regular school operations. Due to the corona pandemic, schools had been closed nationwide since mid-March. Since the beginning of May, some classes have resumed but to a very limited extent. Many children go to school only on a daily or weekly basis.

06:55 Japan's lower house has approved an emergency budget worth 31.91 trillion yen, ($297 billion, €261 billion) to boost its economy — the world's third-biggest — after the coronavirus tipped it into recession. The budget will be sent to the upper house and is widely expected to be enacted as early as Friday.

06:25 Malaysia has reopened nearly all economic and social activities after nearly three months of lockdown. Malaysians can now travel for domestic holidays, get their hair cut and visit street markets. Schools and religious activities are set to gradually resume.

The government says the "recovery" phase will last through August, with certain prohibitions still in place. Night clubs, pubs, karaoke, theme parks and reflexology centers will stay shut. Contact sports or those with spectators and activities with big groups are still banned.

Malaysia has had 8,336 infections and 117 deaths. Daily cases have dropped to only seven per day since Monday — the lowest point since the lockdown started March 18.

06:20 Coronavirus cases in India reached nearly 10,000 in the past 24 hours to Wednesday after its health ministry reported 9,985 cases and 274 deaths. The total number of infections in India now stands at 276,583 — the fifth highest in the world — but the country has kept deaths relatively low at 7,745.

The spike comes asthe government moves forward with reopening restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than two-month-long lockdown. The government has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. Subways, hotels and schools and colleges, however, remain shuttered nationwide.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi are the worst-hit states with 90,787, 34,914 and 31,309 positive cases respectively.

05:55 Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, will lay off more pilots and cabin crew in what would be a second day of redundancies, reported Reuters citing sources. It follows the Dubai state airline laying off hundreds of pilots and thousands of cabin crew on Tuesday in a bid to stave off a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines around the world have been hit hard by the pandemic as borders closed and flights ground to a halt, with many forced to make cuts to staff.

05:30 Mexico confirmed an additional 4,199 coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 596 new deaths, suggesting the planned reopening of broader economic activities may still be far away. Confirmed deaths had reached a peak of almost 1,100 per day last week, but the daily total had declined for a few days before Tuesday's rebound.

Latest figures for Mexico show over 124,000 cases and 14,649 deaths. About one-fifth of Mexico's cases are among health care professionals. Officials also acknowledge that given Mexico's low rate of testing, the real numbers are probably many times higher.

The country's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unveiled plans to reopen Mexico under a "new normal" on June 1, beginning with regions of the country least affected by the disease.

Mexico has also come under pressure from the US to restart its economy because the US relies on its smaller neighbor for manufacturing. In May, the US car sector pushed for the plants that serve the US market to resume work. Many US plants depend on parts from Mexico, which are often produced in factories along the border. Hundreds of such factories are located in Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico.

04:40 Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking in parts of the US Southwest, causing the state of Arizona to reactivate its emergency plan for medical facilities.

The uptick comes as the US begins to reopen its economy that has been devastated by shelter-at-home rules.

On Tuesday, 21 US states reported weekly increases in new cases of COVID-19. Cases in Arizona — one of the first states to reopen in mid-May — have increased 115% since then. A former state health chief warned that a new stay-at-home order or field hospitals may be needed.

Utah and New Mexico all posted rises of 40% or higher for the week ended Sunday, compared with the prior seven days, according to a Reuters analysis.

US non-profit health system Banner Health tweeted that the trend was "concerning."

California has also seen an uptick in cases and has placed nine counties on a watch list, meaning harsher coronavirus measures could be reinstated. The counties the list include Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Fresno ­­— where 18 million of California's 39 million residents live, reported Reuters.

"Many of the cases that are showing up in hospitals are linked to gatherings that are taking place in homes — birthday parties and funerals," said Olivia Kasirye, public health director of Sacramento County, also on the watch list.

So far, across the US there have been over 1.9 million cases and over 112,000 deaths from the virus — by far, the largest death toll worldwide.

04:07 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 318 to 184,861 on Wednesday, according to the Robert Koch Institute. That figure marks an increase from the day prior, which saw just 252 new reported cases.

The death toll also rose by 18, up to 8,729.

01:14 Research by scientists at the Cambridge and Greenwich universities suggested that a widespread use of facemasks could help in pushing down COVID-19 transmissions to controllable levels. This could help in containing national epidemics and prevent further waves of infection.

Richard Stutt, who co-led the study, recommended that face masks, along with social distancing and some lockdown measures could provide "an acceptable way of managing the pandemic and re-opening economic activity."

Researchers in this study linked the dynamics of spread between people with population-level models, to assess the effect on the disease's reproduction rate in different scenarios of mask adoption, combined with periods of lockdown.

The WHO has recommended that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas, where the risk of spreading the virus is higher.

00:03 The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has passed 50,000, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) assessed all deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned or suspected on the death certificate up to May 29.

Officially, the government only counts the deaths of those who had tested positive for COVID-19 — a figure which rose to 40,863 on Tuesday. However, the total count including suspected cases is 50,107.

