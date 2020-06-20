Coronavirus latest: WHO reports record daily increase in global cases

- Brazil's death count has passed 50,000

- Germany's virus reproduction rate climbed significantly for a second day

- There are nearly 9 million confirmed infections globally and over 466,000 people have died

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:03 Mexico has reported 5,343 new infections and 1,044 deaths within 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced. The total number of infections now stands at 180,545 and 21,825 people have died.

Mexican authorities estimate that the real number of infected people may be far higher than the official number of cases.

00:49 German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for the German parliament to review the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it will be a good idea if the health committee along with experts carry out an evaluation, so we can learn when we are faced with the next comparable situation," Spahn told Monday's edition of the Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft.

He called for the findings of such an evaluation to be implemented rapidly, citing the restructuring of hospitals as a key example. He praised the high number of intensive care beds that Germany had before the pandemic, but said there could be room for improvement with the way hospitals worked together.

00:05 The World Health Organization has reported its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases, with roughly 183,000. The greatest tally was from Brazil, which had 54,771 new infections, followed by the US, which reported 36,617. India reported over 15,400 cases.

Experts say the rising numbers could be due to factors including increased infections and more widespread testing.

The death tally increased by 4,743, more than two-thirds of which came from the Americas.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

