Coronavirus latest: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

WHO says its "deeply concerned by the alarming levels of the spread and severity of the outbreak"

Italy, the worst-hit country after China, has reported a daily spike and has over 12,000 confirmed cases

Austria and Slovenia have closed their borders with Italy to prevent the spread of the disease

In Europe, there are more than 20,000 coronavirus cases and 930 people have died from the virus so far

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

18:03 Guatemala's health minister has said the country will ban the entry of European citizens in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

17:59 India will suspend all tourist visas from Friday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Home Ministry says.

17:32 Saudi Arabia has announced it will close cinemas over the coronavirus until further notice, according to a state news agency.

17:23 A lawmaker from Germany's Free Democratic Party (FDP) has become the first German parliamentarian to test positive for COVID-19, the German news agency DPA reported, citing the Bundestag's doctor.

Watch video 01:41 Coronavirus: Merkel goes on the offensive

17:14 Italy has reported a daily spike in new coronavirus cases. The national tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 12,462 from 10,149 on Tuesday.

17:08 Dow falls 5% as stocks plummet further after WHO declares a pandemic.

17:07 Russia's coronavirus crisis center said Russia will suspend most flights to and from Italy, Germany, France and Spain starting from Friday. Russia will also stop issuing tourist visas to Italian citizens, the center said in a statement.

16:57 Chief of WHO's health emergencies program Mike Ryan said in a news conference that the WHO's use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of COVID-19 does not change its response. He added that the situation in Iran is "very serious" and that Iran and Italy are the new frontlines of the battle against the virus.

"They're suffering but I guarantee you other countries will be in that situation soon," Ryan said. Tedros has said countries should put in place both containment and mitigation measures but that containment must be the "major pillar."

16:32 The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said COVID-19 "can be characterized as a pandemic." Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said the course of the pandemic can be changed "if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response," Tedros said.

"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,'' said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

16:30 The Trump administration is expected to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries in a meeting on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

16:20 Ireland has reported its first death from the coronavirus, Reuters reported citing the country's health ministry.

16:00 Kuwait will halt commercial flights starting from Friday until further notice due to fears over the coronavirus. Lebanon will halt all flights and travel to and from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran to curb the spread of the disease, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said. Lebanon is also banning entry of passengers from France, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Spain, the UK, and Germany. Lebanese, diplomats, and NGO workers will have four days to return Lebanon.

15:52 The western German city of Bonn has decided to cancel its Beethoven festival due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. A total of ten events, originally scheduled to take place between March 13 and 22 will be cancelled, a festival spokesperson said. Those who already bought tickets for the 250th anniversary of the German composer's birth will receive compensation.

15:45 Sweden has reported its first death from the coronavirus. "The patient has had COVID-19 as well as an underlying sickness," the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, just outside Stockholm, said in a statement. The hospital said the elderly patient had died in intensive care.

15:06 Anthony Fauci of the US-based National Institutes of Health (NIH) has said the coronavirus is likely to be 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

15:08 Ivory Coast has confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The patient is a 45-year-old Ivorian man who had recently traveled to Italy, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

15:07 FIFA Congress has been rescheduled due to coronavirus, FIFA said in a statement. The 70th Congress of the world soccer body will now take place on September 18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

15:00 A Barclay's bank employee in central London has tested positive for coronavirus. Barclays' told employees who sit near the affected person to self-quarantine but is keeping the building open, according to the bank.

14:48 Bulgaria's Health Ministry has reported first death in the country from coronavirus.

Watch video 02:48 Share Berlin needs to act to keep businesses solvent Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZDkc Berlin needs to act to keep businesses solvent

14:47 Malta banned travel to and from Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Robert Abela said. The ban is to go into force at midnight. Previously, the island country imposed similar restrictions on travel from Italy on Monday. Anyone who doesn't comply could face a €1,000 ($1,131) fine.

14:39 US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Iran sanctions don't prohibit humanitarian contributions to ease coronavirus pressures in Iran.

14:16 Some 15 parliamentary representatives and staff members belonging to Germany's Social Democrats' (SPD) have decided to go into self-quarantine, a spokesperson for the party has said. All of them recently attended a meeting with a Justice Ministry employee who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.

14:11 The White House is "working full time" on a stimulus package to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on consumers and businesses, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said. The US official also said that protecting the economy was "the president's number one priority."

13:42 Cricket matches in India and Sri Lanka are going ahead but players are having to pay closer attention to their on and off field behavior. Ahead of the one day internationals against South Africa, Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he and his teammates have spoken about whether to apply saliva to the ball, a traditional tactic to help it swing. In Sri Lanka, England's players have been asked on not to sign autographs or take selfies with fans.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a fast medium bowler who swings the ball both ways efficiently

12:52 Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has suggested that German Chancellor Angela Merkel may have caused panic by saying that 60-70% of the population could be infected, according to a Czech news agency.

"I don't want to comment on the situation in Germany, although I believe that such statements rather cause panic. In any case, we have adopted strong measures for such worst-case scenarios to be out of the question," CTK quoted Babis as saying.

12:45 Honduras has announced its first two cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Alba Consuelo Flores said one case is a 42-year-old female who traveled from Spain to Tegucigalpa. The pregnant woman was asymptomatic when she arrived March 4 and is in a stable condition in hospital.

The other person infected is a 37-year-old female who traveled from Switzerland to San Pedro Sula on March 5. She has been in self-isolation at home since arriving back in the country.

12:44 Albania has recorded its first death from COVID-19.

12:35 While Belgium has not followed Austria and Slovenia's example and largely closed or began to monitor borders with Italy, Swiss authorities have shut down nine small crossings to channel traffic to more major border points.

12:28 The first German professional football player to be diagnosed with COVID-19 is Timo Hübers who plays for club Hannover 96. The defender "has had no contact with his teammates since the infection," the second division club tweeted, though not ruling out that other players may have been infected. He will go into quarantine.

11:30 NATO has halted an Arctic military exercise that was set to take place near Russia. A total of 14,000 troops from 10 countries were meant to take part in the Norway-led drill.

11:16 The memorial to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland will close to visitors for several weeks.

11:04 A British woman in Bali has become the first confirmed fatality from COVID-19 in Indonesia.

11:01 Italian factories belonging to car manufacturer Fiat Chrysler will be halted, while Jaguar Land Rover in the UK reported a case at one of its factories.

10:57 Measures to counter the effects of coronavirus must be exempt from fiscal targets, Greece's government spokesman Steliod Petsas has said.

10:46 Authorities have reported a third death from coronavirus in Germany.

The death was recorded in the Heinsberg district where some of the first German cases were reported, in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

There are over 1,500 cases reported throughout Germany.

10:43 Ahead of the UK budget, to be announced later on Wednesday, British Chancellor Rishi Sunak told minister that his new measures would make Britain "one of the best placed economies to tackle the impact of coronavirus.

10:30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is giving a press conference on the German government's response to the outbreak.

Read more: Coronavirus: Germany's Merkel urges 'solidarity and reason'

"We must all understand that coronavirus has arrived in Europe," she said. This is the first time she has directly spoken to the media over the outbreak.

"When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60 to 70% of the population will be infected," she told a news conference in Berlin. "The process has to be focused on not overburdening the health system by slowing the virus's spread."

10:29 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Rome is allocating an additional €25 billion ($28.3 billion) to tackle COVOD-19.

At least 631 Italians have died.

10:21 Poland will close down schools, universities and cultural institutions, introducing an "effective quarantine," ministers have announced.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged parents to keep their children at home and refrain from giving handshakes.

10:05 Italy is setting aside €25 billion ($28.3 billion) to help its economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

09:46 Ukraine's capital Kiev is closing all schools and universities until the end of March, said city mayor Vitali Klitschko. The city also plans to restrict mass events, including conferences and concerts.

09:36 Anyone traveling to Beijing from outside of China will be quarantined for 14 days, reported Chinese state media People's Daily. People on short-term business trips will be required to stay at designated hotels and take a virus test.

09:10 Austrian train company ÖBB said it is no longer running a passenger service to Italy. After consultation with authorities, international freight train traffic will be maintained. A total of 206 people have tested positive for the virus in Austria.

08:57 Belgium confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus. Health Minister Maggie De Block said the victim was 90 years old.

08:02 The Bank of England cut its interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% to bolster Britain's economy in response to COVID-19. The Bank of England said the measures were to "help to support business and consumer confidence at a difficult time."

The Bank of England slashed its interest rates to help the economy through the slump caused by coronavirus

07:30 "Saying we will close all the borders and then the virus will pass us by won't work," German Health Minister Jens Spahn told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. "The virus is here in Germany, this is the reality we must get used to."

07:19 Thailand's Interior Ministry announced its is canceling its grant of visa on arrival for 18 countries.

On the list are: Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and the Pacific island Republic of Vanuatu.

Thailand is also canceling its visa exemptions for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong.

05:46 The provincial government of Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, said people employed in key sectors such as public transport, medical supply, and daily necessities can return to work. People employed in industries that impact national or global supply chains can also return to work with permission from relevant authorities.

05:30 The Italian government placed the entire country on lockdown on Tuesday. The measures have had dire consequences for the tourism industry in some regions.

05:15 The UK parliament confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 virus after Health Minister Nadine Dorries said she tested positive for the virus.

04:55 A man has been pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed coronavirus quarantine hotel after being trapped there for 69 hours. A 10-year-old boy and his mother were pulled alive from the wreckage a few hours earlier.

A hotel in southeastern China was being used to quarantine people exposed to coronavirus when it collapsed, killing at least 27 people. Two people are still unaccounted for.

04:35 Coronavirus cases in the US topped 1,000 on Tuesday, nearly twice the number of cases from the day before. At least 28 people have died.

The surge in the number of cases can be explained by a shift in testing from federal labs to state ones.

Health experts have criticized the government for a diagnostic strategy that targeted too few people initially, allowing the disease to spread undetected.

US Vice President Mike Pence defended the government's response. He said that "a million tests are in the field."

04:20 Confused about coronavirus conspiracy theories? This isn't the first time diseases and disinformation have crossed paths. Read about other examples from history here.

Watch video 01:12 Share How to speak to your child about the coronavirus Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Z9b5 A guide on how to speak to your kids about the coronavirus

04:00 Several events commemorating the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan 9 years ago were canceled on Wednesday over fears of worsening the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 18,500 people in Japan were killed when on March 11, 2011 a severe earthquake hit the Tohoku region in the southeast. A deadly tidal wave followed shortly after.

In place of the annual memorial service, Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe said his office would observe a minute of silence today.

03:35 Two charter planes evacuated 361 Taiwan nationals from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. After arriving in Taipei, the passengers were sent to three different quarantine centers, where they will spend the next 14 days under observation, Taiwan's health and welfare minister said.

Taiwan has thus far reported 48 cases of COVID-19, including 1 death.

03:15 According to the Associated Press, the governor of the state of Washington is planning to ban events of more than 250 people in the state capital, Seattle.

Watch video 01:34 Germany limits large-scale events to slow spread of corona virus

02:40 Chinese officials have said that the slight rise in the number of new infections in the country on Tuesday is due to cases brought back from abroad and not from new transfers within the country.

In Hubei Province, where the outbreak began, the number of new infections has fallen for the past six days. All 16 temporary hospitals constructed in the city of Wuhan to accommodate the the surge in coronavirus patients have since been closed.

Medical workers clear the facilities in one of Wuhan's temporary hospitals. All 16 makeshift hospitals have now closed after all patients were dispatched.

02:20 In Italy, the coronavirus death toll rose by 168 on Tuesday to a total of 631 fatalities nationwide. It was the country's largest spike in absolute numbers since the Italian outbreak was reported on February 21.

01:45 The Olympic Flame lighting ceremony will be held without spectators after dozens of people in southern Greece tested positive for coronavirus.

The Greek Olympic Committee said that only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee will attend the ceremonial lighting of the flame that will burn at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo. Originally, 700 people had been expected to attend the event to be held in Olympia, Greece on Thursday.

Traditionally, the Olympic flame is carried on a torch relay through Greece prior to being handed over to the organizers of that year's games.

01:25 South Korea reported 242 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, for a total of 7,755 infections nationwide. It was the country's first rise in new cases in five days.

South Korea is among the countries most affected by the outbreak, following behind China, Iran, and Italy in terms of total cases.

01:11 The Premier League has announced that Wednesday's soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed "as a cautionary measure" and squad members also went into self-isolation. This is the first match in the top competition to be called off due to coronavirus.

The decision was taken after Arsenal players came into contact with a rival team owner who announced Tuesday that he had contracted COVID-19.

01:05 Mainland China confirmed 24 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, up from 19 the day before. Twenty-two deaths were reported, all in the central province of Hubei, where the COVID-19 outbreak originated.

00:52 The health ministry in Panama has reported the country's first death linked to coronavirus, one day after reporting the first confirmed case of the virus in the country. The government is suspending mass gatherings like concerts and sporting events to slow the outbreak.

00:40 Beijing has reported 6 new coronavirus infections in the city, all of them imported from Italy.

00:16 Japan on Tuesday reported its biggest one-day rise in new infections, with 59 new cases confirmed. The country now has 1,278 diagnoses of COVID-19. Nearly 700 of them were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined for two weeks last month.

00:12 Australia will implement a travel ban for Italy starting Wednesday evening Australian time. Entry to Australia will be barred to all non-residents traveling from Italy. Resident arrivals will be required to undergo 14 days in quarantine.

The move came a day after Rome put severe restrictions on mass gatherings and domestic travel in Italy. The country has reported over 460 deaths due to coronavirus.

00:10 Here's a recap of the global figures:

118,903 global cases (80,761 within mainland China)

4,269 global deaths (3,136 within mainland China)

65,110 recovered

00:05 The US government plans to meet with the heads of global technology companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, the Washington Post reports.

00:01 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised A$2.4 billion (US$1.6 billion, €1.4 billion) to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Watch video 02:00 Share Coronavirus: Billions in aid for the economy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZBPs Coronavirus: Billions in aid for the economy

mvb, ed, jsi, kmm, kp/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.