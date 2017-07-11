Coronavirus latest: 'We have become negligent,' says disease agency chief

The head of the Robert Koch Institute has said that negligence is to blame for an increase in cases

Germany is imposing mandatory tests on those returning from high-risk locations

The UN has said more than 10,000 children are dying per month from coronavirus-related hunger, and the long-term consequences for poverty-stricken regions could be catastrophic

Almost 16.4 million people have contracted the virus across the globe, resulting in more than 650,000 deaths

12:05 Iran says it has recorded 235 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours — a record single-day toll for the country.

Almost 300,000 people have been infected and 16,147 have died since the pandemic began, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television. More than 2,600 new cases were registered on Tuesday, she added.

Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Middle East. Infection rates and fatalities have risen sharply since restrictions to curb the virus were eased in mid-April.

President Hassan Rouhani has urged Iranians to observe health regulations and practise social distancing during upcoming Muslim festivities to mark the Eid al-Adha feast.

11:05 The head of Germany's disease control agency says negligence is to blame for the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"The new developments in Germany make me very worried," Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, told reporters during his first press conference in weeks. "The rise has to do with the fact that we have become negligent."

"We must prevent the virus from once again spreading rapidly and uncontrollably."

Over the last seven days, Germany has registered a daily average of 557, compared to around 350 in early June. The number of new infections nearly doubled to 633 on Tuesday, up from 340 on Monday.

Wieler said the spike was due to increased social contact at parties and at the workplace and urged people to remain vigilant by sticking to preventative measures such as social distancing and regular hand washing. He also suggested people should wear face masks outdoors as well as indoors in situations where keeping the recommended 1.5-meter (5-foot) distance isn't possible.

"We don't know yet if this is the beginning of a second wave but of course it could be," Wieler said. "But I am optimistic that if we follow the hygiene rules we can prevent it, it's up to us."

10:10 At least eight Chinese airlines have offered "all you can fly" offers in an attempt to recover lost sales from the pandemic.

China Southern became the latest airline to offer a pass for customers. The country’s most popular airline started the “Fly Happily” deal which allows buyers to fly wherever they wish in the country between August 26 and January 6, 2021, for 3,699 yuan ($528, 451 euros)

As with other deals, passholders will have to pay a small tax of about 50 yuan per flight.

China Eastern Airlines has sold over 100,000 “Fly as You Wish” passes for 3,322 yuan, according to state media. Domestic routes have seen passenger loads jump to over 75% in recent weekends, according to aviation data provider Variflight.

The passes are only for domestic flights, with some airlines restricting flights to certain areas. The country’s aviation industry lost over 34 billion yuan in the second quarter this year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The world aviation industry is keeping an eye on China for air travel recovery trends, as the country reopened its economy months earlier than other countries after mostly bringing the pandemic under the control, for now.

9:10 Germany is advising against tourist travel to some of Spain's most popular holiday spots after a spike in coronavirus cases.

The Foreign Ministry's updated advice said people should avoid nonessential travel to the regions of Aragon, Navarra, and Catalonia — including Barcelona and Costa Brava — due to "renewed high levels of infections and local lockdowns."

The ministry stopped short of issuing a formal travel warning or adding the three regions to a list of high-risk areas. Germany lifted its travel warning for Spain on June 21, the same time Spain's government ended its state of emergency imposed due to the pandemic.

However, a rise in cases has prompted most Spanish regions to enforce rules for masks and, in some areas such as Barcelona, orders for people to stay home.

07:50 Police in Sydney have arrested the leader of an anti-racism protest and five others ahead of a gathering that was deemed illegal by courts due to the threat of spreading the coronavirus.

Organizer Paddy Gibson was among six people arrested in a park known as The Domain before the rally was supposed to begin at noon local time.

New South Wales state Assistant Police Commissioner Mick Willing said Gibson and the other protesters were issued with fines of 1,000 Australian dollars ($710, €605) for breaking pandemic crowd restrictions. As Gibson was taken away by police, he told protesters to disperse to avoid arrest. The area was cleared just before the rally was scheduled to begin.

Read more: Australian police arrest Black Lives Matter organizer

According to John’s Hopkins University, there have been 15,304 confirmed coronavirus cases and 167 deaths in Australia. There have been more than 7,000 new cases since July began.

The country on Monday reported its highest-ever daily increase in cases after a flare-up of infections in Victoria. New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, is also battling to contain several virus clusters.

06:25 The European Central Bank (ECB) urged banks to refrain from paying dividends or offering bonuses until 2021. The ECB wanted to ensure the banks had proper buffers to weather the economic volatility due to the virus.

The previous recommendation was to halt payments until at least October.In a statement released on Monday, the ECB said it would “engage in discussions with the relevant authorities of concerned Member States to determine whether it is appropriate that dividends are paid out to a parent institution, parent financial holding company or parent mixed financial holding company located in a Member State which is not a participating Member State.”

The ECB continued by stating “it is also appropriate that discretionary dividend distributions should also not be made by less significant credit institutions” and “further evaluate the economic situation and consider whether further suspension of dividends is advisable after 1 January 2021.”

05:41 The number of coronavirus infections linked to an outbreak at the popular Austrian holiday resort of Wolfgansee has risen to 62, according to Upper Austria's COVID-19 crisis response team.

A further 38 results are still expected, from a total of 1,183 tests carried out.

Read more: Austria: Coronavirus cases rise to 62 at resort

The outbreak is linked to hotels and bars as well as one shop in the town of St. Wolfgang, a guesthouse and a bathing area in Ried/St. Gilgen and a further guesthouse in the town of Strobl.

It is not yet known if the outbreak concerns visitors or staff at these places.

Following the outbreak in St. Wolfgang authorities carried out over a thousand COVID-19 tests. They think the infection outbreak may be traceable to trainees in the area who share bedrooms.

04:50 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic presents an opportunity to reimagine urban areas.

"Cities are bearing the brunt of the crisis - many with strained health systems, inadequate water and sanitation services, and other challenges," Guterres said in a video message, adding that the crisis had "exposed deeply rooted inequalities."

"Now is the time to rethink and reshape the urban world ... And now is our chance to recover better, by building more resilient, inclusive and sustainable cities."

The UN chief launched a policy brief, which said the response to COVID-19 needed to tackle inequalities and safeguard social cohesion. It should also protect the homeless, guaranteeing them emergency housing, he said.

03:32 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period in Germany has almost doubled in comparison with yesterday's figure.

The number of infections has gone up by 633, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. Yesterday's daily total was 340.

Germany has reported 206,242 infections since the first case in the country was recorded on January 27 in the southern state of Bavaria. The latest reported death toll has risen by 4 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities from the novel virus to 9,122.

03:12 Authorities in Pakistan are urging people to buy sacrificial animals online, or at least wear face masks when visiting cattle markets, as they are concerned that arrangements for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha could prompt a spike in infections.

Pakistan has reported over 270,000 coronavirus infections in total, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities. Daily cases are down to around the 1,200 mark from a peak of almost 7,000 last month.

"In the last four weeks there has been significant slowdown in the pandemic's spread, with an 80% decline in deaths," State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza said, three weeks after he himself tested positive for the novel virus.

Nevertheless, Mizra urged citizens to stick to the restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of infection, with the Muslim festival due to start on July 30. "People should take it very seriously and act responsibly. There is a chance that cases might go up again, like Spain."

02:43 Vietnam has announced the suspension of all flights to Danang for 15 days after 14 new cases of the virus were reported. All passenger trains and buses to and from the city have also been suspended.

Physical distancing measures have been imposed across the tourism hotspot after the first locally transmitted cases were reported in a period of over three months. The government is looking to evacuate nearly 80,000 people, mostly domestic tourists, from the area to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vietnam has kept its coronavirus caseload limited to 431 confirmed infections and no deaths with the help of strict quarantine measures and widespread testing.

02:06 New cases are still rising in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, with 57 infections confirmed in the area's latest update.

Beijing also reported its first case of domestic transmission in more than two weeks, while the northeastern province of Liaoning confirmed six new infections.

Another four coronavirus infections were discovered among Chinese travelers arriving from outside the country, bringing the daily total over a 24-hour period to 68 nationwide.

01:32 Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, has said she has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus, thanked well-wishers, and is now back at work.

"Thank you with all my heart for the love and support during my coronavirus illness," Anez tweeted. "Bolivians are a great family. We will move forward."

Anez, 52, said on July 9 that she had tested positive for the virus and would go into quarantine at her presidential residence.

Several government officials, including the health minister, have also tested positive in the South American country. Bolivia has registered 69,429 infections, with 2,583 people dying as a result of contracting the coronavirus, according to the most recent government data.

01:20 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro removed his mask in public as he greeted supporters in Brasilia, just days after announcing he had recovered from COVID-19.

Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus earlier this month and went into quarantine as a result. However, on Saturday he revealed his latest test had come back negative.

"I didn't have any problems," Bolsonaro said during his public appearance in the Brazilian capital. "For people who have prior health problems and are of a certain age, anything can be dangerous."

Brazil has the highest number of infections in the world outside of the United States and Bolsonaro has been criticized for his lackadaisical approach to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Standing outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence, Bolsonaro took off his mask after supporters asked that he remove it so they could take pictures and selfies with him. Initially, Bolsonaro seemed reluctant, saying he would end up "on the frontpage of tomorrow's newspapers" if he did, before relenting to his supporters' demands.

Earlier this month, The Brazilian Press Association filed a criminal complaint against the president because he removed his mask in the presence of reporters just as he announced he had tested positive for the novel virus. The group alleges Bolsonaro's actions put journalists at risk.

00:35 The Australian Open golf tournament has been postponed indefinitely, the sport's governing body announced on Tuesday. The 105th edition of the tournament will not be held until 2021, authorities said.

"These are very challenging times for all Australians and the uncertainty the global pandemic has caused makes it very difficult to be definitive in relation to future dates at this time," Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse said.

"Unfortunately, it is not a simple matter of whether or not we could co-ordinate any international stars to visit. The uncertainty of the quarantine requirements for any players coming from outside Australia needed to be considered."

The tournament was to be held in Melbourne, which has seen a spike in infections since June. The city is currently under lockdown.

00:05 COVID-19 and its ramifications are pushing children who already live in hunger to beyond breaking point, killing an estimated 10,000 more youngsters a month as meager farms have no way of delivering produce to markets, while villages are isolated from food and medical supplies, the United Nations has warned.

Furthermore, more than 550,000 additional children each month are being struck by what is called wasting, which manifests in spindly limbs and distended bellies, according to the UN.

In the call to action shared with news agency The Associated Press prior to its release, four UN bodies said that increasing malnutrition would have long-term consequences, with individual tragedies likely to turn into a generational catastrophe.

"The food security effects of the COVID crisis are going to reflect many years from now," said Francesco Branca, the World Health Organization's head of nutrition. "There is going to be a societal effect."

00:00 Catch up on Monday's coronavirus news here.

