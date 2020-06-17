Coronavirus latest: Venezuela refugees 'particularly hit' by pandemic, UN says

New Zealand's GDP suffers biggest decline in 29 years

05:57 According to a new Gallup and West Health poll, more than half of Americans (57%) reckon the US government's response to the pandemic has been fair or poor, despite Vice President Mike Pence claiming measures taken have been "a cause for celebration."

The numbers amount to a warning for President Donald Trump and his administration, keen to change the narrative with the election coming up in November. Indeed, recent projections suggest roughly 200,000 people will lose their life because of the virus by October 1, a far cry from Trump's suggestions that "we have it totally under control. It’s going to be just fine" on January 22, the day after the US' first case was announced.

From taking a malaria drug as a preventative measure to encouraging states to reopen prematurely, Trump has received widespread criticism for his response to the outbreak. All of which have led to the lackluster reviews.

05:30 The UN refugee agency has announced it is "very worried" about how COVID-19 is having an impact on the refugee crisis in Latin America.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said many people who flee their own country heavily depend on the "informal economy," which means working in jobs most at risk from lockdowns imposed by governments across the continent.

"Of course, it is good that countries are taking these measures of prudence" against the coronavirus, Grandi said.

"Unfortunately, COVID has been able to cause the entire world to grind to a halt [but] has not been able to stop wars, conflicts, violence, discrimination."

"People are still fleeing their countries to seek refuge, to seek protection. This needs to be considered," he added.

The impact on roughly 3.7 million Venezuelans abroad, the world's second-largest diaspora of refugees after the 6.6 million Syrians displaced by war, was of particular concern to the UN.

"One region about which we're very worried is, of course, Latin America and South America and in particular where countries host many millions of Venezuelans,'' Grandi said. "They are particularly hit by COVID."

Venezuelan refugees face 'emergency': UNHCR UNHCR chief: 'Economic emergency' for Venezuelan refugees

04:05 Australia's unemployment rate jumped to its highest level in about two decades in May, according to official data. Nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. The unemployment rate rose to 7.1% with 227,700 job losses, in addition to the record slump of 600,000 in April, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the data "devastating," adding that the government is "working with some of the biggest economic challenges this country has ever faced."

03:15 Pakistan will begin repatriating its citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, an adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan. All international flights will be able to resume operations at 25% capacity, with physical distancing measures in place, he said.

About 40,000-45,000 nationals will be brought back each week starting June 20. Pakistanis returning to the country in the coming weeks will be required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

01:38 Beijing confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus, down from 31 a day earlier. The total number of infections in the city has risen to 158 over the past week. Officials reported 28 new cases nationwide, four of which were brought by Chinese travelers from outside the country.

Beijing's latest outbreak, the worst since February, has been traced to the city's largest wholesale market. Authorities in the Chinese capital have since moved to restrict travel in and out of the city and suspended classes.

01:15 Australia's Qantas Airways said it has canceled most international flights until late October. "We will still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand," the airline said in a statement. "Should travel between Australia and other countries open up and demand return, we can add more flights back into our schedule."

The airline's decision comes after the Australian government indicated it was unlikely to reopen its borders to international travelers until 2021. The government said it may relax rules for foreign students, and other long-term visitors in the coming months.

00:30 New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded its largest fall in 29 years, as the country reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand's economy shrank by 0.2% in the year ended March. Its GDP declined by 1.6% in first three months of this year, Stats New Zealand said.

00:20 Mexico added 4,930 new coronavirus cases and 770 new deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the country's total count to 159,793 infections and 19,080 fatalities, the Health Ministry said. The government has said the actual number of cases in Mexico are likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:10 The Eiffel Tower is set to open next week after three months of shutdown, the longest closure since World War II.

The opening on June 25, however, comes with certain restrictions on visitors. Elevators will be off-limits, as the confined space poses a risk of disease transmission. Also, visitors will not be allowed to go higher than the second level of the tower.

All visitors over the age of 11 will be required to wear masks, and there will be a one-way traffic system in place on the staircases.

Managers said they hope full operations will resume sometime in late summer.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jsi, adi/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)