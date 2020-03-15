Coronavirus latest: Venezuela calls for 'collective quarantine'

The German government is set to partially close borders with France, Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg, and Switzerland

The US Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to a target range of 0% to 0.25% and expanded its balance sheet by $700 billion

Countries across Europe and Latin America are suspending public life to fight the pandemic

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:45 The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) — home to the capital city of Canberra and the country's second most populous state, Victoria — have declared states of emergency while large, non-essential gatherings have been banned in a bid to stem the spread after the national death toll rose to five.

Australia has nearly 300 cases and authorities are fearing a rapid rise, hence the new measures.

00:39 While the rest of the globe continues to reel from the outbreak, China's downward trend of cases continued, with 16 new confirmed infections, down from 20 the previous day, the National Health Commission has said.

The total number of confirmed cases in China so far is 80,860. The death toll from the outbreak is 3,213.

00:32 Latin America is the latest part of the world to begin to suffer from COVID-19. Colombia has reported 34 cases, Brazil's soccer confederation has suspended all competitions due to the outbreak after almost 200 confirmed infections, while Costa Rica reported its worst day so far on Sunday.

00:24 US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has lambasted Donald Trump's handling of the crisis. Sanders said during his joust with fellow Democratic candidate Joe Biden that Trump needs to stop "blabbering" with inaccurate information about the coronavirus. Trump is "undermining" the scientific experts and "confusing the general public" with his comments, Sanders added.

00:06 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has requested a "collective quarantine" for seven states, including the capital Caracas, from Monday, to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"It's a collective quarantine that deserves great social discipline, great self-control," said Maduro, adding that it meant people should stay "at home." Maduro said this was "the only way, there's no other option," to stem the spread.

"The only way to contain the channels of transmission is to enter in a... drastic phase of collective quarantine throughout the country," he said.

00:01 German travel company TUI Group is suspending the "vast majority of all travel operations until further notice. This temporary suspension is aimed at contributing to global governmental efforts to mitigate the effects of the spread of the COVID-19."

Germany now has 4,838 confirmed coronavirus cases, a jump of over 1,000 compared to Saturday. The virus has so far killed 12 people, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

