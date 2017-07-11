Coronavirus latest: Vaccine unlikely before mid-2021, Germany says

Lack of discipline has led to a recent spike in virus cases, WHO spokeswoman says

Germany is imposing mandatory tests on those returning from high-risk locations

Over half of Mumbai's slum residents contracted the virus, reveals study

More than 16.6 million people have contracted the virus worldwide, resulting in nearly 660,000 deaths

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

08:35 German Research Minister Anja Karliczek says it's unlikely a coronavirus vaccine will be made available to the wider public before the middle of 2021.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, the minister said the government was providing funding grants to three German biotech companies — CureVac, BioNTech and IDT Biologika — to help speed up the development of their vaccine candidates. But she warned, "We should not expect a miracle."

"We must continue to assume that vaccines for the broader population will only be available from the middle of next year at the earliest," she added.

Karliczek urged people to continue to observe rules designed to stop the virus from spreading. Germany has so far recorded more than 205,000 infections and over 9,000 deaths, but a recent spike in cases has prompted warnings from the country's health agency.

08:00 The head of Europe's busiest airport, Heathrow, has called on the UK to introduce a passenger testing scheme "fast," warning that "European competitors are racing ahead" with testing programs.

"Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette," added Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye.

Passenger numbers in the UK tumbled 96% in the second quarter, following measures put in place to stem the flow of the coronavirus outbreak.

07:45 India's Hetero Labs Ltd has received regulatory approval to sell its version of anti-viral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19, the drugmaker said, as coronavirus infections in the world's third worst-hit nation crossed 1.5 million.

The drug, priced at 59 Indian rupees ($0.79, €0.67 ) per tablet, is approved to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 and will be available at drug stores from Wednesday, privately owned Hetero said in a statement.

Anti-viral drugs favipiravir and remdesivir have emerged as the most sought after medicines to treat COVID-19 in India. Its government has already approved the drugs as emergency treatments to fight the outbreak.

Hetero is also among the drugmakers that have a license with US-based Gilead Sciences to manufacture remdesivir.

COVID-19 test stations are open at some German airports, but testing is currently voluntary.

07:30 Statutory health insurers could pay for mandatory COVID-19 testing set to be introduced at German airports, according to a draft plan seen by German news magazine Der Spiegel.

On Monday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said testing for travelers returning from high-risk destinations would be mandatory, yet questions remain over who will cover the costs.

The cash for the tests will come from the health funds' liquidity reserves, the magazine reported.

The plan also includes a rough estimation of costs: a million tests, together with laboratory diagnosis would cost around €50.5 million ($59.3 million).

In order to decrease the risk of transmission, all travelers from abroad should be tested "as long as their entry was not longer ago than 72 hours," said Der Spiegel, quoting the document.

Currently, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is used to check if someone is infected. Results from these tests only show if someone is infected and has a readable viral load at the time they are tested. Tests do not show a positive result if a person is recently infected and the virus load is still low.

07:12 French Health Minister Olivier Veran urged people to comply with social distancing rules or risk facing another lockdown.

"We are not facing a second wave, the epidemic is continuing ... some people do not respect the rules. We must not let down our guard," Veran told France's national LCI television.

"We do not want to resort to another lockdown, we are examining the situation on a case-by-case basis. The war is not over... people must understand that we are going to live with this virus for a fairly long time," he added.

"This summer, the French need a break after a particularly trying year. But let's not breathe new life into COVID-19. Vigilance is our best weapon!" Veran tweeted, following his appearance.

Meanwhile, French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune urged borders between European countries to remain much as possible. Closing them was "to be avoided." he told public radio France Inter. He acknowledged that political responses to the COVID-19 crisis were always prone to change.

His comments follow renewed concern in Europe as holidaymakers return from popular holiday destinations where clusters of infections have broken out.

06:35 British bank Barclays has reported first-half net profits are down by 66% on the same period last year, as it set aside £3.7 billion ($4.7 billion, €4 billion) to deal with coronavirus fallout.

Profit after taxation dived to £695 million in the six months to the end of June, compared with £2.07 billion in the same portion of 2019, Barclays said in a results statement.

06:28 Central Asian country Kazakhstan will extend its coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks until mid-August, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced.

The latest figures for the country show a total of 86,192 infections and a death toll of 793.

06:12 Every province and city in Vietnam is at high risk of coronavirus infections, state broadcaster VTV reported, citing the country's leader. The warning comes days after its first local transmission in more than three months.

"We have to act more swiftly and more fiercely in order to control the outbreak," VTV quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as telling a meeting of government officials. The new "wave" appears to be different from that seen in Vietnam earlier this year, he added.

He singled out tourist hubs in the country, saying they should increase vigilance and that Danang, where the new infections were found last week, would be placed on "strict lockdown."

06:00 China has reported its highest daily case increase in weeks with authorities confirming 101 new cases. The majority of these are in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, where the Turkic-speaking minority Uighurs live. A further eight people were infected in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one in Beijing. Another three cases were brought from outside the country by returning Chinese citizens.

Outside of Xinjiang, the virus has been largely contained in mainland China with the death toll from COVID-19 remaining at 4,634 among 84,060 cases registered since the pandemic first emerged from the central city of Wuhan late last year.

05:41 Hong Kong has begun implementing its toughest measures for residents yet, while its leader warned that the territory is on the verge of a "large scale" coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak "may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly," Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned in a statement released to coincide with the new measures.

From today, all those in the densely packed city of 7.5 million must wear masks when they leave their homes, while restaurants can only serve takeaway meals. No more than two people from different households can gather in public. They face fines of up to HK$5,000 ($625, €532) for breaching the new emergency rules.

The strict measures come as confirmed cases in the territory spike. More than 1,000 infections have been confirmed since early July — more than 40% of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

03:53 Australia's most populous city Sydney has been declared a virus hotspot by neighboring state Queensland on Wednesday after 19 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Sydney overnight.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is imposing new border restrictions, starting Saturday, which require all people coming from Sydney to quarantine for two weeks.

The state has controlled the spread of the virus by closing borders but a recent scare involved two women who returned from Melbourne and did not quarantine. They tested positive eight days later.

The premier of the neighboring state of New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, said she wasn't informed of the restrictions beforehand.

03:10 Germany has recorded 684 new infections, bringing the national total to 206,926 since the pandemic began, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

It's the fourth time in the last week that Germany's daily tally was above 600 new cases.

Germany also confirmed six new deaths, increasing its death toll from the virus to 9,128.

03:02 Muslim worshippers are set to begin a toned-down hajj pilgrimage as Saudi Arabia aims to prevent any coronavirus outbreaks.

The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, normally attracts millions of Muslims to Mecca, located in the eastern part of the kingdom. Every able-bodied Muslim is required to make one pilgrimage in his or her lifetime.

This year, only up to 10,000 worshippers already residing in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to take part. Those allowed to participate were subject to temperature checks and were placed in quarantine as they began arriving in Mecca at the weekend.

Pilgrims will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing during the series of religious rites, which will take place over five days.

What is the hajj? Millions of Muslim Pilgrims The hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the most holy city for Muslims. All Muslims are expected to perform this religious duty at least once in their lifetime if they are physically and financially able. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, or core ritual practices, and considered to be the largest gathering of people in the world, with millions attending every year.

What is the hajj? Following the prophet As many as three million pilgrims perform a series of rituals over the course of five or six days. First, they stop to pray at the Grand Mosque, home to a cubic building draped in black silk called the Kaaba, Islam’s most important shrine.

What is the hajj? Stoning the devil Pilgrims travel to the village of Mina to again pray and read from the Quran. Next they spend a day at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed gave his final sermon, to ask for forgiveness. On their return journey to Mecca, the pilgrims stop on a plain called Muzdalifah to collect stones, which they will throw at three pillars in Mina to symbolically stone the devil.

What is the hajj? Circling Kaaba Finally, upon returning to Mecca, the pilgrims will circle the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque seven times, bringing their hajj to a close. They then shave their heads and perform an animal sacrifice before celebrating the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice.

What is the hajj? Tragedy during hajj Since 1987, more than 5,800 people have died in building collapses, stampedes, trampling and fires. In 2015, a stampede resulted in around 2,400 deaths, making it the worst catastrophe in the history of hajj. The pilgrimage is also a hotbed of infectious disease, as pilgrims from every corner of the planet often trek around in the heat barefoot and share tight sleeping quarters.

What is the hajj? Bringing the new to the old While the hajj is the oldest and most sacred ritual of Islam, it has also been brought into the 21st Century. The Saudi government is using the latest in crowd-control techniques to prevent trampling and architectural collapses. On YouTube, they telecast live hajj and now, Google, iTunes and other sites have come out with hajj apps to help pilgrims better understand and perform the hajj rituals.



02:09 Colombia's nationwide lockdown has been extended until August 30, by which time the country will have been under a quarantine for over five months. The announcement came as Colombia recorded over 10,000 confirmed infections in a single day for the first time.

"The preventive compulsory isolation...will be extended until August 30," President Ivan Duque said during a televised address on Tuesday.

Colombia has extended its lockdown several times as the government races to control the spread of the virus across the country, including the capital city of Bogota. The health ministry has confirmed 267,385 infections and 9,074 deaths.

01:23 The United States has registered 1,592 new deaths due to the coronavirus, the highest single-day death toll in two and a half months, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The nation's 149,209 fatalities accounts for more than 20% of the global death toll from the coronavirus.

The US has also recorded more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the university's data showed.

01:14 A stopgap welfare program in Brazil has caused poverty levels to drop to its lowest figure in decades, though experts warn that poverty could increase once the program ends.

A study by the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and think tank, found that 6.9 million Brazilians, or 3.3% of the population, are living in extreme poverty, the lowest level since the late 1970s.

The federal government has handed out $115 (€98) per month to informal-sector workers and micro businesses since April, with single mothers receiving twice that amount.

But experts have warned that poverty could increase once the payments stop in August.

Brazil recorded 40,816 new coronavirus cases and 921 new virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. Its 2,483,191 cases and 88,539 deaths are second only to the United States.

00:57 New measures in Hong Kong came into effect on Wednesday, the toughest since the pandemic began, as the city grapples with a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The new regulations include bans on gatherings of more than two people and on close dining in restaurants, and masks are now also mandatory in public places, even outdoors.

Hong Kong reported 106 new cases on Tuesday, 98 of which were locally transmitted, increasing the city's total to 2,882 cases since the pandemic began, 23 of which have resulted in deaths.

The city's leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday warned of a large-scale outbreak and encouraged people to stay home as much as possible.

"We are on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak, which may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly," Lam said.

"In order to protect our loved ones, our healthcare staff and Hong Kong, I appeal to you to follow strictly the social distancing measures and stay at home as far as possible."

00:27 China reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 28, up from 68 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 89 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one in Beijing, while three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

00:14 Lack of discipline has led to a spike in coronavirus cases in countries like Germany, a World Health Organization spokeswoman told DW.

Speaking to DW's Brent Goff, Margaret Harris of the WHO said people have to function differently because "the virus loves the way we love to be together."

"We forgot the very important message that this is a new normal. This virus loves the way we love to be together. So this year we have to function differently," Harris said.

Harris also argued against referring to different waves of the pandemic, saying it was misleading.

"We don't refer to first or second waves because the fact is that the virus has always been with us," she said. "It's come down, but it hasn't gone rolling out to the sea. It's always been there and it's been waiting for the opportunities."

00:05 Over half of the slum population in Mumbai have contracted the new coronavirus, according to a city-commissioned study.

Blood tests on nearly 7,000 randomly selected people conducted by city authorities found that 57% of slum residents and 16% of non-slum inhabitants had virus antibodies. The results suggested asymptomatic infections were "likely to be a high proportion of all infections" and indicated the virus death rate was likely "very low."

Mumbai, where about 40% of the population live in slums, has reported over 110,000 coronavirus cases and more 6,000 deaths.

India has recorded nearly 1.5 million cases, the third highest number of infections in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

00:00 Catch up on Tuesday's coronavirus news here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dv/sri (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)