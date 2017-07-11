Coronavirus latest: US virus cases near an all-time high

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes more than 20 million Americans are infected

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier warns the country is "on very thin ice"

Testing in Pakistan has dropped by around third, despite warnings

More than 9.3 million confirmed cases globally, with over 481,000 deaths recorded

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:50 Mexico passed a grim milestone on Thursday, as the country's total cases rose to over 200,000 and its pandemic death toll surpassed 25,000.

The Health Ministry reported over 6,100 cases and 736 deaths on Thursday, although the government has admitted that the actual number of infections is likely much higher due to low testing rates. Only the United States and Brazil have higher death tolls in the Americas.

Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera also announced on Thursday that he tested positive for the virus, becoming the highest-ranking Cabinet member to be infected. It was unclear when he last met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is due to meet with US President Donald Trump next month.

COVID-19 and migrants in Mexico

01:12 The number of new coronavirus cases in the United States is nearing an all-time high, with southern and western states hit particularly hard.

Daily death tolls, hospitalizations, and the percentage of positive tests have been rising in several areas of the country, in what experts say are indications that the virus is making a comeback.

In Arizona, a record 415 people are currently on ventilators while 24% of the coronavirus tests carried out over the past seven days have been positive, nearly triple the country's average.

In Texas, one of the states that was one of the first to lift stay-at-home restrictions, reopening plans have been put on hold. For a second day in a row, Florida reported over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the US reported over 34,500 COVID-19 cases, coming close to the all-time high of 36,400 that was reached in late April.

00:15 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he may have previously contracted the coronavirus, despite having tested negative multiple times.

Bolsonaro said two of his previous tests in recent weeks had come back negative, although he fought a court battle to halt the release of his hospital test results, prompting questions about whether he'd been infected with the virus.

The Brazilian leader has come under fire for his response to the pandemic, with new cases continuing to sharply rise. The South American country currently has the second-highest number of cases in the world, with officials recording over 39,400 new COVID-19 cases and over 1,100 new deaths over the past 24 hours.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

rs,see/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)