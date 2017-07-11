Coronavirus latest: US states in retreat as cases surge

- US stocks fall sharply as the country sees a single-day record in new cases

- The UN laments a lack of global solidarity in combating the outbreak

- Germany nears animal welfare levy after numerous outbreaks at slaughterhouses uncovered

- More than 9.75 million people across the globe have been infected, while almost half-a-million have died from the novel virus

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:31 Germany is getting closer to introducing an animal welfare levy, according to Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner, after discussions over cleaning up the meat industry, which is under the microscope following a number of outbreaks at slaughterhouses across the country.

The most recent cluster was recorded at a meat processing plant near Gütersloh and has resulted in more than 600,000 citizens returning to lockdown, while also prompting a debate about working standards within the industry.

Klöcker said meat should not be an "everyday junk food" and "attempts are being made to lure consumers with dumping prices" for meat.

"That's why we believe an animal welfare levy is necessary," she said after meeting representatives of the meat, retail and consumer sectors.

"We have come further than ever before," she said of efforts to come to an agreement. The levy would be used to improve the living conditions of animals.

Read more: Europe's meat industry is a coronavirus hot spot

Watch video 02:27 Share Coronavirus at German meat plants Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3eOyP How did German meat plants become coronavirus hotspots?

00:00 Texas and Florida, two US states that have recently reported a surge in cases, have tightened lockdown restrictions once more, with the closure of bars and tightening of regulations on how restaurants operate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars across the state to close by mid-day and restaurants must restrict indoor seating capacity to 50%.

The announcement came as a surprise to a number of bar owners who said Abbott had given them only four hours notice.

In Florida, state officials told bars to stop serving alcohol with immediate effect.

Florida registered almost 9,000 new cases on Friday, a record daily figure for the state.

Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

js/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)