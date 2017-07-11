Coronavirus latest: US states in retreat as cases surge

- US stocks fall sharply as the country sees a single-day record in new cases

- The UN laments a lack of global solidarity in combating the outbreak

- Germany nears animal welfare levy after numerous outbreaks at slaughterhouses uncovered

- More than 9.75 million people across the globe have been infected, while almost half-a-million have died from the novel virus

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:00 Texas and Florida, two US states that have recently reported a surge in cases, have tightened lockdown restrictions once more, with the closure of bars and tightening of regulations on how restaurants operate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars across the state to close by mid-day and restaurants must restrict indoor seating capacity to 50%.

The announcement came as a surprise to a number of bar owners who said Abbott had given them only four hours notice.

In Florida, state officials told bars to stop serving alcohol with immediate effect.

Florida registered almost 9,000 new cases on Friday, a record daily figure for the state.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

