Coronavirus latest: US Senate fails to reach deal on economic stimulus

01:07 Starbucks has announced a temporary closure of its company-operated stores in the US and Canada for a period of two weeks. Only Drive-Thru and delivery services will continue, the company said in a statement.

The exception to this rule would be some locations near hospitals in order to "serve frontline responders and health care workers," the company said.

All store partners will be paid for the next 30 days, regardless of whether they come into work or choose to stay at home, Starbucks added.

00:55 Mainland China experienced a rise in the number of coronavirus infections involving travelers arriving from abroad, even as zero locally transmitted cases were reported for the third day in a row.

With 41 new cases imported from abroad, the number of cases originating from outside the country has risen to 269. Overall, there are 81,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in mainland China.

00:27 The US Air Force is flying back 89 of Americans stranded in Honduras amidst the coronavirus outbreak. This is the second flight of its kind after an Air Force transport plane brought members of a women's football team from Honduras to the United States.

00:17 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked citizens to avoid all non-essential travel on Saturday. She also urged older citizens to try and stay at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Ardern, however, maintained that schools will remain open in the country, which has seen over 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"Sending children home at this stage, though, doesn't necessarily reduce transmission in the community," she said, "but I can assure you we are constantly monitoring these settings to keep children safe."

"As a mum, I can assure you that is my key consideration," Ardern added.

00:06 Panama reported 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, a sharp increase from 137 a day earlier. The country's Copa Airlines will be suspending all flights from March 22 till the end of April.

00:04 The US Senate may not be able to arrive at a bipartisan deal on a possible $1 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill by the Friday midnight deadline, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday. Citing some major disagreements between the Republicans and the Democrats, he said that consensus may be reached on Saturday,

00:02 The United States Army announced that it will close all recruitment centers in the country to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from intensifying. With this, the Army has become the first military service to shut down recruiting facilities.

The Navy and Marine Corps will be keeping their recruitment stations open, but in line with government guidelines.

