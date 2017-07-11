Coronavirus latest: US schools unlikely to fully reopen this year, cases surge

India has registered more than one million cases

The US has recorded another daily high of cases, registering more than 77,500 new infections in 24 hours

Australian PM Scott Morrison has requested that the next sitting of Parliament be canceled

Texas has reported a record number of deaths from COVID-19

Argentina has confirmed its highest ever daily coronavirus caseload as Buenos Aires loosens its lockdown

04:13 The total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany have risen by 529 to 201,372, according to the latest figures from Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The country reported one new death taking the toll to 9,083.

Yesterday, Germany had registered 583 cases and four deaths.

03:12 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has canceled the next parliament sitting in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The parliament, scheduled to return on August 4, will now reconvene on August 24.

Morrison said on Saturday that he was canceling the sitting in Canberra on the advice of his chief medical officer who cautioned about "a significant risk" in allowing politicians to travel to the capital amid a surge in community transmissions in Melbourne and Sydney.

Canberra had reported no cases of coronavirus for weeks until arrivals from Melbourne, the capital of the state of Victoria, brought in new cases earlier this month.

Victoria registered 428 new cases of infection on Friday, the highest ever daily rise in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Three new deaths were also reported in the state.

Other parts of the country are witnessing easing of restrictions but Victoria’s borders have been shut and residents of Melbourne have been asked to stay home, except for essential work.

The increased cases in Sydney are linked to one man.

02:26 The US economy is set to shrink by 6.6% in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, according to the latest forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The gloomy prediction is actually an upgrade from one the IMF made last month when it suggested the US economy might contact as much as 8% this year.

But the IMF warned that the US economy faces downside risks from a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The US economy ground to a halt in March and April as citizens stayed home and businesses shut down to curb the

spread of the virus.

There has been a gradual increase in infections since early June, putting the economic recovery in jeopardy. "The recent increase in infection rates in some states is already leading to a slowdown or partial reversal of reopening decisions," the IMF said in its annual assessment of the US economy.

02:24 Google has said it would ban advertisers and publishers, who use the platform, from showing ads that promote coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Claims that the virus is a hoax or was created as a bioweapon, are among the content that Google will not allow to monetize on its platforms.

The tech giant already has prohibitions in place for content that makes claims about disease prevention, "miracle" cures or promote the anti-vaccination movement.

"Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, we've worked hard to ensure users are protected from fraudulent, dangerous and harmful ads and content," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

As per the statement, Google has removed more than 200 million ads for tactics such as price-gouging and capitalizing on medical supply shortages.

"Today we are putting additional safeguards in place by expanding our harmful health claims policies for both publishers and advertisers to include dangerous content about a health crisis that contradicts scientific consensus," the statement said.

02:22 The United States has recorded another record daily caseload of coronavirus cases.

It is the third consecutive day the US has registered a record high, notching 77,638 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US recorded 927 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the figures from the Baltimore-based university at 8.30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT Saturday).

A key factor behind the country's death toll was Texas' record daily high of 174 deaths from the novel virus.

The United States is by far the hardest hit in the world, suffering 139,128 fatalities from a total of 3.64 million confirmed infections.

02:00 As California, Texas and Chicago laid out the criteria for reopening of schools on Friday, millions more children in the US learned that they would, most likely, not return to classrooms full time in the fall.

California announced strict criteria for school reopening, making classroom instruction unlikely for most districts. As per the rules, students above 2nd grade and the staff will be required to wear masks in school.

Texas has allowed public schools to remain closed well into the fall. Under the new mandate, schools can hold online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year.

Chicago — the nation's third-largest school district — will see most children returning to the classroom just two days a week, while the other three days they will attend online classes under a tentative plan.

Many states in the country, especially in the Sunbelt, are struggling amid a spike in the coronavirus caseload.

California reported its highest 48-hour tally of confirmed cases with nearly 20,000 infections and 258 deaths in two days.

Florida registered 11,345 new cases on Friday and 128 deaths.

Texas recorded 10,000 new infections for the third day on Thursday and 129 new deaths.

Meanwhile, New York City is slated to begin a limited version of the fourth phase of statewide reopening from Monday.

Movie and TV crews will be allowed to film and professional sports teams would be able to play without an audience.

Zoos will see reduced footfall, while malls, museums and dine-in restaurants will remain closed.

