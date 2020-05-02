 Coronavirus latest: US plans to stand down COVID-19 task force | News | DW | 06.05.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: US plans to stand down COVID-19 task force

The White House has said it plans to wind down a federal coronavirus task force to instead focus on reopening the economy. Meanwhile, Germany is planning a strategy to relax the lockdown. Follow DW for the latest.

Virus SARS-CoV-2 (picture-alliance/dpa/Europa Press/Niaid)

  • The UK now has thousands more fatalities than Italy, making it the heaviest-hit country in Europe
  • German car companies and top politicians discuss ways to boost sales
  • Turkey has pledged to reopen all key factories next Monday
  • The German state of Baden-Württemberg said it would allow people to play golf and tennis again

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:20 According to documents seen by the German press agency DPA, the German government is willing to give more control to individual state governments for the relaxation of lockdown measures imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there would be an upper limit on the number of new infections beyond which limitations would have to be re-imposed. Should the number of new weekly infections reach over 50 per 100,000 residents in any given region or city, strict social distancing measures will need to be implemented immediately.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to speak with the heads of Germany's 16 states on Wednesday to discuss further relaxing the country's lockdown measures.

Until now the federal government and Germany's 16 states have been coordinating a unified response to the virus, but as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Germany drops, state leaders are restless to come up with their own plans.

Under the draft agreement, the German government would also greenlight reopening all of the country's stores and allowing all of Germany's students to return to school before the summer break — albeit on a rotating schedule and under strict social distancing measures.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: German ministers aim to reopen restaurants within 2 weeks

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

