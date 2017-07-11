Coronavirus latest: US officials warn of 'disturbing surge' in cases

Over 9.2 million confirmed cases globally, close to 475,000 deaths recorded

US will not cut back on COVID-19 testing, says disease expert Anthony Fauci

Brazil sees fresh spike as virus cases near 1.15 million

01:11 Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death in over a month on Wednesday, after an elderly man died from the virus in the state of Victoria overnight.

Authorities in Victoria are struggling to contain increasing virus numbers, with another double-digit increase registered for the eighth consecutive day. The 20 new cases have taken the state’s total infections to nearly 1,900.

Australia has largely been able to curb the spread of the virus with a little over 7,500 cases and 103 deaths. However, the increase in the number of infections in Victoria has sparked fears of a second wave.

01:02 Colombian President Ivan Duque has announced that country's virus lockdown will be extended till July 15. The country has reported over 73,500 infections and 2,404 deaths.

"The current conditions of obligatory isolation, where we are returning to productivity and moving towards the re-opening of businesses, will continue as they are today until July 15," Duque said.

The country went into quarantine towards the end of March but some restrictions have now been relaxed. The government allowed local mayors to use their discretion for opening businesses like salons as well as cultural institutions like libraries and museums.

The government is set to begin testing a reopening of other sectors, including restaurants and religious places, in areas where no infections have been reported. International flights remain suspended till August 31.

Before the new extension was announced, the lockdown was set to be lifted on July 1.

00:16 The White House Correspondents’ Association has canceled its annual dinner scheduled for August amid virus concerns, it announced on Tuesday.

"With great regret, we will have to cancel our planned dinner on Aug. 29," the WHCA said in a statement.

After consulting authorities, "We've concluded that it is just not possible to put on the kind of dinner that promotes the best in journalism and allows our guests to comfortably and safely enjoy themselves," the statement added.

The annual dinner provided the US president with an opportunity to give an often self-deprecating address, before a comedian steps in with jokes about the media and politicians.

However, President Donald Trump has skipped the dinner each year.

00:12 Top immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted the US has "been hit badly," as cases in Florida, Arizona, and Texas continued to surge. He voiced concerns about rising community spread in some states and added "the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges."

Fauci warned that the US is "still in the middle of the first wave," but also praised how New York City brought the metropolitan area's cases down.

"However, in other areas of the country we're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections,'' he said.

Fauci and other senior health officials also said they have not been asked to ease up on testing for COVID-19 following President Donald Trump's comments on conducting fewer tests due to the many positive results. "We will be doing more testing," Fauci, the US government's top immunologist, told a House committee.

The US has tested more than 27 million people, with some 2.3 million infections uncovered, and more than 120,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

00:03 Brazil is in the process of testing a coronavirus vaccine but no deal has been struck to get the experimental treatment if it works, interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Tuesday.

While other countries have secured millions of doses of the vaccine by Oxford University, Brazil is yet to make a deal, raising concerns about its virus response under President Jair Bolsonaro. The president has been criticized for defying social distancing recommendations and was also ordered to wear a mask by a federal judge when he steps out in the capital city of Brasilia.

Brazil has seen another spike in coronavirus cases, with close to 40,000 new confirmed cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,145,906. Brazil also recorded 1,374 deaths, taking the country's toll to 52,645, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

