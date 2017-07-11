Coronavirus latest: US officials warn of 'disturbing surge' in cases

Latin America and the Caribbean has registered over 100,000 coronavirus deaths

UN chief criticizes "total lack of coordination" among countries over virus response

Over 9.2 million confirmed cases globally, close to 475,000 deaths recorded

US will not cut back on COVID-19 testing, says disease expert Anthony Fauci

Brazil sees a fresh spike as virus cases near 1.15 million

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:50 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticized the "total lack of coordination among countries" over the pandemic response, adding that working separately will not defeat the virus.

Emphasizing global coordination, the UN chief said that countries need to realize that by acting in isolation "they are creating the situation that is getting out of control."

Instead, he said countries may be able to mitigate the political, economic and social impact of the virus by coordinating their responses to the pandemic as the virus moved from China to Europe and North America and, now, Latin America, Africa and South Asia.

Guterres highlighted that "bringing them together, putting together their capacities, not only in fighting the pandemic in a coordinated way but in working together to have the treatments, testing mechanisms, the vaccines accessible to everybody, that this is the way we defeat the pandemic."

"I am frustrated, of course, with the lack of international cooperation at the present moment," Guterres said, "But I hope that the new generations will be able to make things change in the future."

01:26 Mexico has reported a record daily increase in infections with 6,288 new cases reported on Tuesday. The health department also reported 793 deaths in the country, as the total number of deaths in Latin America cross 100,000, according to AFP and Reuters tallies of registered deaths.

Mexico has had a total of 191,410 cases and 23,377 deaths from the virus, but authorities say the figures may be higher due to low testing rates. The rate of infections has been particularly high among health care professionals, accounting for around 20% of the country’s total infections.

01:23 China has reported 12 new infections on Wednesday, as the Beijing outbreak shows signs of getting under control. The country has reported a total of nearly 85,000 confirmed cases and 4,640 deaths since the outbreak in the country began.

Three of the new cases were imported, while seven and two were registered in Beijing and the neighboring Hebei province respectively. Nearly 260 recent cases have been linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market in Beijing, which sent the city into another lockdown.

01:11 Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death in over a month on Wednesday, after an elderly man died from the virus in the state of Victoria overnight.

Authorities in Victoria are struggling to contain increasing virus numbers, with another double-digit increase registered for the eighth consecutive day. The 20 new cases have taken the state’s total infections to nearly 1,900.

Australia has largely been able to curb the spread of the virus with a little over 7,500 cases and 103 deaths. However, the increase in the number of infections in Victoria has sparked fears of a second wave.

01:02 Colombian President Ivan Duque has announced that country's virus lockdown will be extended till July 15. The country has reported over 73,500 infections and 2,404 deaths.

"The current conditions of obligatory isolation, where we are returning to productivity and moving towards the re-opening of businesses, will continue as they are today until July 15," Duque said.

The country went into quarantine towards the end of March but some restrictions have now been relaxed. The government allowed local mayors to use their discretion for opening businesses like salons as well as cultural institutions like libraries and museums.

The government is set to begin testing a reopening of other sectors, including restaurants and religious places, in areas where no infections have been reported. International flights remain suspended till August 31.

Before the new extension was announced, the lockdown was set to be lifted on July 1.

00:16 The White House Correspondents’ Association has canceled its annual dinner scheduled for August amid virus concerns, it announced on Tuesday.

"With great regret, we will have to cancel our planned dinner on Aug. 29," the WHCA said in a statement.

After consulting authorities, "We've concluded that it is just not possible to put on the kind of dinner that promotes the best in journalism and allows our guests to comfortably and safely enjoy themselves," the statement added.

The annual dinner provided the US president with an opportunity to give an often self-deprecating address, before a comedian steps in with jokes about the media and politicians.

However, President Donald Trump has skipped the dinner each year.

00:12 Top immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted the US has "been hit badly," as cases in Florida, Arizona, and Texas continued to surge. He voiced concerns about rising community spread in some states and added "the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges."

Fauci warned that the US is "still in the middle of the first wave," but also praised how New York City brought the metropolitan area's cases down.

"However, in other areas of the country we're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections,'' he said.

Read more: US: Fauci warning as EU considers prolonging travel ban

Fauci and other senior health officials also said they have not been asked to ease up on testing for COVID-19 following President Donald Trump's comments on conducting fewer tests due to the many positive results. "We will be doing more testing," Fauci, the US government's top immunologist, told a House committee.

The US has tested more than 27 million people, with some 2.3 million infections uncovered, and more than 120,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

00:03 Brazil is in the process of testing a coronavirus vaccine but no deal has been struck to get the experimental treatment if it works, interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Tuesday.

While other countries have secured millions of doses of the vaccine by Oxford University, Brazil is yet to make a deal, raising concerns about its virus response under President Jair Bolsonaro. The president has been criticized for defying social distancing recommendations and was also ordered to wear a mask by a federal judge when he steps out in the capital city of Brasilia.

Brazil has seen another spike in coronavirus cases, with close to 40,000 new confirmed cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,145,906. Brazil also recorded 1,374 deaths, taking the country's toll to 52,645, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

