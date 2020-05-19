Coronavirus latest: US mulls travel ban on Brazil

The US has extended its border restrictions with Mexico and Canada, while weighing a travel ban on Brazil

Brazil has registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Russia has 300,000 registered cases, and India more than 100,000, as the global total nears 5 million

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:11 Chile's government has deployed soldiers to a working-class neighborhood in the nation's capital Santiago, where discontent about effects of the coronavirus lockdown has sparked rioting.

The unrest comes as Chile recorded 3,520 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, its biggest daily increase. The total number of infections in the country is approaching the 50,000 mark and the overall COVID-19 death toll now stands at over 500.

Rioters looted a neighborhood gas station, while a mob downtown set a bus ablaze. Residents in both poor and middle-class neighborhoods banged pots and pans in protest. Demonstrators are angry about food shortages and job losses.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Santiago hard, filling up 90% of the intensive care hospital beds, which has forced authorities to send patients to other cities. The city went into total lockdown last Friday. "We're in a complicated moment, very difficult, with a lot of worried citizens," said Health Minister Jaime Manalich. "We're seeing what we call a social pandemic," said Manalich. "It produces job losses, a lack of resources and the worst, it produces hunger."

Manalich said President Sebastian Pinera was working to solve the lack of food problem. "The health and social crisis we're going through has no precedent in Chile," Manalich said.

Pinera has promised that the government will deliver bags with food staples to the poorest people but has not yet explained when or how distribution would take place. The Chilean president has been criticized for not delivering on a promise of government aid to 4.5 million vulnerable families, which had been announced in April.

00:30 Brazil tallied some 1,179 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the nation's Health Ministry said. It was the worst daily toll yet in the hardest-hit Latin American country.

While Brazil's overall death toll hit 17,971, the country recorded 17,408 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 271,628. Public health experts have said that official figures may grossly understate the real death and infection toll, pointing to the country's low coronavirus testing rate.

President Jair Bolsonaro has clashed with most of the country's 27 state governors as he has sought to downplay the virus and end lockdown measures to rescue Latin America's largest economy, now forecast to enter a deep recession.

Bolsonaro announced that the country's Health Ministry will issue new guidelines recommending the use of chloroquine for treating COVID-19. The Brazilian president said he kept a box of the anti-malarial drug in case his 93-year-old mother needed it, adding that US President Donald Trump said he was taking it preventively.

Read more: Coronavirus: Brazil headed for catastrophe

Watch video 01:56 Share Brazil calls in doctors from Cuba Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cRVf Brazil calls in doctors from Cuba to help battle COVID-19

00:15 The US extended border closures to non-essential travel until June 21 with both Mexico and Canada, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions had been set in place on March 18 and were extended in April.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both confirmed the border closure extension.

The US said it would extend pandemic-related rules that permit rapid deportations of illegal migrants caught at the US border, according to a health emergency order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trudeau said the border is a source of vulnerability, adding that the country's provincial leaders backed the continuation of the measures. "This will keep people in both of our countries safe." Trudeau said.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the extension saying he hoped things could get back to normal soon. "We love Canada, so we're going to be talking, and at the right time, we'll open that up very quickly. That will go very easily," Trump added.

Currently, essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. US citizens who are returning to the US and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

00:05 US President Donald Trump said he was considering imposing a ban on travel from Brazil, which has the world's third highest coronavirus infections.

"We are considering it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I don't want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don't want people over there sick either. We're helping Brazil with ventilators. ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it," he added.

Brazil is currently only behind the US and Russia in terms of the total number of coronavirus infections. The country has so far recorded 271,628 cases and 17,971 deaths, while 100,459 have already recovered.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Germany 'underestimated risk to public health'

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jcg/sri (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.