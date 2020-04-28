Coronavirus latest: US infections top 1 million

- The US has over 1 million coronavirus cases and its more than 58,000 fatalties exceeds the death toll from the Vietnam War

- France said it would only relax lockdown measures if infection rates stay below 3,000 per day

- Transmission rates in Germany have gone up from 0.9 to 1.0

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:06 Austrian Airlines says it has applied for €767 million ($830 million) in state aid to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Lufthansa subsidiary said a large part of the funds would be repayable loans and the remainder grants, which are still under negotiation.

Airlines around the world have been forced to ground flights amid worldwide travel restrictions. Some have sought government help, while others have said they plan to cope without it.

The Austrian government has made clear that it would only offer financial support in return for job guarantees, as well as assurances that Vienna keep its place as a transfer hub.

Lufthansa, Germany's flagship carrier, is currently negotiating a potential rescue package with the German government. The company, which also has subsidiaries in Belgium and Switzerland, is seeking state aid in those countries as well, a spokeswoman told Agency France-Presse.

Read more: When and how: Post-coronavirus travel in the EU is up in the air

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here: US tally puts infections at over 1 million

Watch video 01:42 Share Merkel urges climate action Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bWpu Merkel urges climate action despite coronavirus crisis

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

nm/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.