Coronavirus latest: US economy in historic slump

- The Federal Reserve statement comes in the wake of news that the US economy saw its greatest decline in GDP in over a decade

- The WHO said it acted "quickly and decisively" and warned the world on time of the danger posed by COVID-19, amid US criticism

- The UK has registered the second-highest coronavirus death toll in Europe

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:50 Countries under coronvirus lockdown in Europe saw 11,000 fewer premature deaths because of improved air quality, said a study published on Thursday.

As hundreds of millions of people stayed at home and factories remained shut in an effort to curb the coronavirus pandemic, the region saw a decline in air pollution and fossil fuel pollution.

According to the study, the level of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and small particle pollution known as PM2.5 fell 37% and 10%, respectively.

The findings suggested that the benefits in Germany, Britain and Italy exceeded the equivalent of more than 1,500 premature deaths in each country.

"Our analysis highlights the tremendous benefits for public health and quality of life that could be achieved by rapidly reducing fossil fuels in a sustained and sustainable way," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead author of the study conducted by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Myllyvirta said the impacts are "the same or bigger in many other parts of the world."

The study reported that China saw a 25% and 40% decline in NO2 and PM2.5 levels during the strictest duration of lockdown. Hubei Province, where the pandemic began, saw an even sharper decline.

"So we are looking at an even larger number of avoided deaths," Myllyvirta said.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

