Coronavirus latest: US economy in historic slump

- The Federal Reserve statement comes in the wake of news that the US economy saw its greatest decline in GDP in over a decade

- The WHO said it acted "quickly and decisively" and warned the world on time of the danger posed by COVID-19, amid US criticism

- The UK has registered the second-highest coronavirus death toll in Europe

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here: WHO defends its COVID-19 response

COVID-19 in Germany 'a long way from over'

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

