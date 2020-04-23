Coronavirus latest: US deaths surge past 50,000

More than 50,000 people have died in the US, making it the deadliest outbreak

01:12 Icelandic whaling company Hvalur said it would not hunt whales this summer due to pandemic restrictions.

Hvalur chief executive Kristjan Loftsson told local media that social distancing restrictions made it "almost impossible" to continue operations. He said his employees need to work "very closely together" in order to process the whale meat.

Iceland allows 200 fin whales and 200 mink whales to be legally killed during the hunting season. More than 1,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Iceland. Authorities have reported 10 deaths.

01:09 The Belgian government announced plans to relax measures aimed at curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting May 4, authorities will permit hospitals to conduct non-essential tasks. A week later, most commercial activities will be allowed to open. By May 18, travel to the coast or wooded areas, considered prime vacation spots, will be permitted.

On June 8, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open to the general public. However, people wishing to use public transportation will be required to wear protective masks.

00:28 The Canadian government said one million masks meant for frontline workers could not be distributed after they were deemed "non-compliant with specifications for healthcare settings."

"These items were not distributed to provinces and territories for frontline healthcare response, and are being subsequently assess for us in non-healthcare settings," a government spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

Although Canada shares its southern border with the US, it has managed to keep the virus from spiraling out of control. Canada has reported more than 44,000 confirmed cases and 2,300 coronavirus-related deaths.

00:10 The Italian government urged parliament to approve a revised budget that would raise the amount of debt for this fiscal year to €55 billion ($60 billion).

Italy, considered one of the hardest hit countries in the world, has struggled to contain the virus despite being the first European country to enact a nationwide lockdown.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the new debt would go towards bolstering the country's healthcare system and beefing up law enforcement to ensure public order.

00:01 More than 50,000 people have died in the US from complications caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins figures. Nearly 900,000 people have tested positive, making the US the hardest hit country in the world.

Despite the staggering death toll, a handful of states — including Georgia, Alaska and Oklahoma — permitted some retailers to open, including tattoo parlors and fitness gyms.

Critics have accused US President Donald Trump of undermining efforts to contain the outbreak by touting irresponsible measures, including the possibility of injecting patients with disinfectant. Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic.

