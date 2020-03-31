Coronavirus latest: US death toll tops 4,000

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 4,000 people across the US, with nearly 200,000 infected. President Trump, meanwhile, warned of a "very, very painful two weeks" ahead for the US. Follow DW for the latest.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
04:29 The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus pandemic has reached 4,076 — double the number from three days prior, the Johns Hopkins University in Maryland reported. The total number of infections has reached 189,510 nationwide, according to the same statistics. Experts have predicted that up to 240,000 individuals in the US could die as a result of the outbreak.
03:51 In sharp change from his usual tone on the coronavirus pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged the danger posed by the outbreak. "The virus is a reality," he said in a televised speech on Tuesday. "We are standing in front of one of the greatest challenges of our generation."
Previously, Bolsonaro dismissed the virus as a "little flu," criticized lockdowns imposed by local authorities, and flaunted social distancing recommendations from his own government by meeting groups of his supporters. He also repeatedly urged Brazilians to return to work.
In the Tuesday speech, Bolsonaro once again voiced his concerns over the economy and warned that the cure against the outbreak cannot be worse than the pandemic itself.
03:33 Taiwan's government will provide an economic stimulus of over $1 trillion, (€907 billion) to mitigate coronavirus fallout, said President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.
03:27 German police believe anti-pandemic isolation measures are causing a rise in domestic violence. The rise is already noticeable according to the data provided by victims' shelters and emergency phone operators, said senior police representative Harald Schmidt.
Speaking to Passauer Neue Presse daily, Schmidt said that similar spikes regularly happen during Christmas holidays when families "spend more time with each other." However, the current crisis is also boosting financial fears and other stress factors often linked with abuse, said Schmidt.
03:17 California will release some 3,500 non-violent inmates from prison as part of its efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said on Tuesday.
The first group will consist of inmates with less than 30 days to serve, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). They would be followed by prisoners with less than 60 days remaining of their term.
"We do not take these new measures lightly," CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said in a statement. "However, in the face of a global pandemic, we must consider the risk of COVID-19 infection as a grave threat to safety, too."
03:14 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined several heads of state to urge a "new global alliance" against the coronavirus in a letter published by the Financial Times on Wednesday.
"This pandemic will not spare any country, no matter how advanced its economy, capabilities, or technology," the leaders said in a letter also signed by Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, Ethiopia's Sahle-Work Zewde, Ecuador's Lenin Moreno, as well as Jordan's King Abdullah II.
"This is a global crisis," the letter states. "Delay in action means death." Among other measures, the heads of state called for boosting research into treatments and vaccines, and "fair and equitable" distribution of medical equipment ant testing kits. "A global solution is in everybody's self-interest," they said.
03:00 Germany's Bayreuth Festival, the annual opera event honoring composer Richard Wagner, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The popular music festival had been set to start in late July and last until late August. The event was to feature a premiere of a new production of Wagner's epic four-part Ring Cycle.
"We are of course sad, especially because we were looking forward to an exciting new production of the 'Ring,'" said the festival chief and composer's great-granddaughter Katharina Wagner. "But health comes first," she told Germany's DPA news agency.
02:28 Austria has mobilized 3,500 additional civil service conscripts to help with the anti-coronavirus effort.
The EU country provides a civilian alternative for people unwilling to do the national military service. Out of the 3,500 civilian servicemen, 2,000 are volunteers who previously completed their mandatory stints, and 1,500 are active servicemen who decided to stay in the system for longer due to the pandemic.
The men would mostly focus on supporting caregivers with transport, organization and logistics, said Agriculture, Regions and Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger.
"Currently, this is peace before the storm," said Köstinger, whose ministry is also in charge of the civilian service. "Our care-providing system will very quickly be put under extreme strain, so we need all the support we can get."
02:11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and premiers of Germany's 16 states are set to hold a telephone conference on Wednesday to discuss the battle against the ongoing pandemic. The leaders would discuss prolonging lockdown measures introduced on Monday last week. Another issue on the agenda should be the possibility of using a tracking app to monitor people infected with the coronavirus. Additionally, the politicians will consider further expanding intensive care capacity in German hospitals.
01:57 With NBA games canceled due to the pandemic, NBA players will now play video games against each other for charity, the basketball league said.
The televised tournament will feature 16 athletes from different teams playing NBA 2K — a video game which features likenesses and names of real-life NBA teams and players — starting this Friday. The final match is scheduled for Saturday next week.
The winner is set to receive $100,000 (€90,771) to donate to a charity of his choice supporting COVID-19 relief.
01:15 Amazon faced heavy criticism after firing a worker who staged a strike, asking for the company to provide better protection from the coronavirus. The retail giant claims the employee, previously working in a warehouse on New York's Staten Island, was fired because he violated quarantine rules and endangered his colleagues.
On Tuesday, New York's Attorney General slammed the sacking as "immoral and inhumane."
"It is disgraceful that Amazon would terminate an employee who bravely stood up to protect himself and his colleagues," she said in a statement, adding that her office was "considering all legal options." Separately, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he had ordered the city's human rights officer to look into the incident.
01:02 In the US, 865 people died of the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, a record day-to-day increase based on the tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University. The country has so far lost 3,873 lives to the disease. With a total of 188,172 infections, the US has more coronavirus patients than any other country in the world.
00:44 The US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt is hit with an outbreak of COVID-19 and its commanding officer called for "decisive action" to stop the spread among the 5,000-sailor crew.
"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die," Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a letter to the navy dated on Monday. Crozier asked for over 4,000 people on board to be removed and isolated, warning that most of the current accommodation on board was not suitable for quarantine.
Keeping them on board "is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those sailors entrusted to our care," he wrote. US officials cited by the Reuters news agency said that nearly 80 people aboard the nuclear-powered warship had tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he had not read the letter in detail, but added it was not the time to evacuate the ship. "I don't think we're at that point," he told CNN.
00:30 US President Trump hinted at expanding travel restrictions on Tuesday, saying that he was "absolutely" considering a ban on Brazil and several other countries.
In February and March, the US administration introduced bans on travelers from China and virtually all western European countries in a bid to curb the spread COVID-19. Brazil the worst affected country in Latin America, with 5,717 confirmed infections and over 200 deaths.
00:25 Over 100 police officers are currently quarantined in the US territory of Puerto Rico, with the authorities shuttering the third police station this week on Tuesday.
The island with some 3.2 million inhabitants has so far confirmed over 230 cases of the coronavirus and eight deaths. Dozens of police officers are awaiting their test results.
Vice president of a local police union, Gregorio Matias, demanded more protective equipment and accused the government of "dragging its feet." "What do they want? To be left without police officers?" he was quoted as saying by the AP news agency.
00:20 Here's a recap of the global figures:
857,487 confirmed cases
42,107 deaths
178,034 recovered worldwide
